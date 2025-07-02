Say goodbye to the Blue Screen of Death

Users around the world know and dread seeing what is universally known as the Windows Blue Screen of Death. But it may soon be a thing of the past.

Announcing new Windows resiliency features, Micsosoft says the familiar blue screen will be replaced with this unexpected restart screen, along with a faster restart.

The company is streamlining the unexpected restart experience, adding quick machine recovery, a recovery mechanism for PCs that cannot restart successfully.

The Windows 11 24H2 release included improvements to crash dump collection which reduced downtime during an unexpected restart to about two seconds for most users. Now, Microsoft is also introducing a simplified user interface (UI) that pairs with the shortened experience.

The simplified UI for unexpected restarts will be available soon on all Windows 11, version 24H2 devices.

At the same time, quick machine recovery (QMR) will be available to help with instances where devices get stuck in the Windows Recovery Environment (Windows RE). When a widespread outage affects devices from starting properly, Microsoft can broadly deploy targeted remediations to affected devices via Windows RE – automating fixes with QMR and quickly getting users to a productive state without requiring complex manual intervention from IT.