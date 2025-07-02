Stanford sues Xerox over PARC neglect

Xerox’s Palo Alto Research Centre (PARC) is the place where many of the most significant innovations of the 20th Century set the scene for modern computing.

Among the many inventions that took place at the centre were the graphical user interface (GUI), Ethernet and laser printing.

But now, Stanford University is suing Xerox for neglect of the historical hub.

The centre was founded in 1977 and was leased to Stanford University from the 1970s. In 2023, Xerox donated the building to SRI International.

Now, Stanford University is saying the maintenance has not been kept up, and the PARC building is suffering from neglect, leading to severe structural issues and a general state of disrepair.

The university says that Xerox failed to properly maintain the building during its time as owner and operator – despite its historical and technological significance.

This damage was exacerbated when SRI International took charge of the building, according to Stanford.

Stanford University is asking for treble damages of $36,9-million to compensate for the building’s poor condition and to punish Xerox for alleged bad faith.