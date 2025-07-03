Crypto wallet market size to top $100bn

The global crypto wallet market size is expected to reach $100,77-billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 26,3% from 2025 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

Crypto wallets help users store their private keys securely and use them while carrying out any transactions in cryptocurrency.

The increasing use of cryptocurrency for individual and commercial use, the growing demand for enhanced security in crypto transactions, the expanding use of smartphones, and internet penetration are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The growing Internet penetration and smartphone usage are expected to fuel the demand for crypto wallets. Internet users worldwide increased from 4,58-billion to 4,9-billion from 2020 to 2021. The increasing Internet usage is contributing to the adoption of cryptocurrencies across the globe. Users are increasingly adopting crypto wallets to store, receive, and send cryptocurrency, which is easily accessible, and downloadable software.

The increasing smartphone penetration is driving mobile crypto wallet downloads, thereby contributing to the market’s growth.

The integration of crypto wallets into mainstream financial services is gaining momentum. Traditional banks and financial institutions are recognizing the potential of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Consequently, they are exploring partnerships with crypto wallet providers to offer their customers secure access to digital assets.

The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the crypto wallet industry. In the face of financial extremities and economic meltdowns created due to the pandemic, cryptocurrencies have proved more resilient. During this economic downturn, technologically inclined investors sought cryptocurrencies as a steadier store of value, which created a boom in the cryptocurrency market.

Moreover, the rapid digitization and high-speed internet infrastructure growth fueled by the pandemic created a rich environment for digital currency. All these factors are expected to contribute to the growing market for crypto wallets in the future.

Highlights of the crypto wallet market report include: