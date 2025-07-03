Digital inclusion key to SA’s economic future

Kathy Gibson reports from Huawei South Africa Connect in Sandton – South Africa needs to use technology as a tool to solve the challenges it faces, while creating new opportunities to make the country more competitive.

“There is no doubt that we have reached a new era, with artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation impacting every person, home and industry,” says Solly Malatsi, Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies.

“I am encouraged by the potential of new technologies like AI, 5G and cloud to advance our national priorities.

“But we are also mindful that we must ensure these technologies benefit all citizens, not just a few.”

As the digital economy gathers speed across the globe, Malatsi believes South Africa must not just embrace new technologies, but help to shape how they are applied across the continent.

But we still have a long way to go to be in a position to capitalise on digitalisation, he adds. “There are still too many school without basic digital skills, too many homes that are not connected, people with too few of the skills needed to thrive.

“We cannot allow the digital age to continue to perpetuate exclusivity, but need to ensure we reach the breadth of the country. It must be the foundation for equality, not a new dividing line.”

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies at the heart of its agenda, Malatsi adds.

One of its key priorities is to maximise connectivity in South Africa, working with stakeholders to leverage existing infrastructure to improve access.

“We are also taking interventions looking at breaking down barriers that continue to put South Africans at a disadvantage in accessing digital tools.”

A key intervention in this goal was a recent smart devices workshop that rallied device providers to ensure affordable devices are available.

And the department recently got over a major first hurdle by getting the luxury tax removed from smart devices, which Malatsi describes as a major step in the journey to eliminate barriers.

Another key priority is equipping the pubis service with digital skills, while also developing skills in the general population.

The National Digital and Future Skills Strategy aims to empower communities as a basic education and community initiative targets student, job seekers, workers in transition and vulnerable people.

“We want connectivity to translate to meaningful economic benefits,” Malatsi says. “It must be a tool not just for entertainment, but a way to access government services and run businesses.”

At the same time, the department is working to make South Africa an attractive destination for technology business, while supporting local businesses,

“We are comprehensively reviewing the legislative and policy landscape to create a regulatory environment for inclusive growth that responds timeously to competition in the ICT sector.”

The ultimate aim, he says, is to enable a modern public service, build a strong infrastructure and regain citizens’ trust.

A number of reforms will help to achieve these goals: building one digital infrastructure with secure data exchange across departments and a digital payment platform for government transactions; and a single zero-rated portal that aggregates all government services.

“We need to improve the quality of government interventions with citizens,” Malatsi says. “Ultimately, when this is executed, it will ensure that no-one is excluded from government services simply because they had no access to data.”