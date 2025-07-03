ISPA welcomes proposed new policy direction

As the deadline nears for public comment on the Communications Minister’s proposed new policy direction, ISPA says its submission supports the finalisation of the draft direction in its current form.

According to ISPA, extending the use of the Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP) to the broadband telecommunications sector, as proposed by Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi, is a welcome development and the association looks forward to a speedy resolution of this process which hints at welcome innovation and flexibility in official ICT policy.

“As others including the President have noted, the proposed EEIP is not only consistent with current laws, it is an innovative way to take empowerment to another level while enabling greater investment in the economy, particularly by multinationals,” says Sasha Booth-Beharilal, ISPA chair.

The current 30% historically disadvantaged shareholding requirement for investments in licensed South African ICT firms has been criticised as hindering foreign investment in South Africa.

EEIPs take a broader approach to empowerment and also focus on initiatives that contribute to greater socioeconomic development such as rural infrastructure programmes, skills development, job creation, and research and innovation, amongst others.

In the medium term, ISPA is hopeful that a finalised EEIP policy direction will see its members and others being able to take advantage of wholesale satellite service opportunities, increasing the country’s penetration of digital voice and data services with all the associated benefits.

ISPA is South Africa’s official internet Industry Representative Body (IRB). Over the past decade alone ISPA has grown from 168 small, medium and large internet and access providers to 235 firms who have committed themselves to upholding the ISPA Code.