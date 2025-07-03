Public sector leverages technology to empower citizens

Kathy Gibson reports from Huawei South Africa Connect in Sandton – Technology uptake in the public sector is going to be critical if South Africa is to realise its digital transformation ambitions.

The foundation of transformation is connectivity, and infrastructure providers like Broadband Infraco are crucial for this.

Peter Mafagana, acting chief technology officer of Broadband Infraco, explains that the organisation’s mandate is to expand connectivity, especially in underserved areas.

The country experiences a lot of challenges with infrastructure, but this doesn’t take away from the goal of providing every citizen with reliable and meaningful access, Mafagana says.

To meet the Vision 2030 objective of 100% Internet connectivity, Broadband Infraco is deploying fibre and wireless networks across South Africa. – although Mafagana explains there are many challenges ahead.

Len de Villiers, chief technology and information officer at Eskom, acknowledges that the power utility likewise has a lot of work ahead of it.

“We have a massive tech estate,” he explains. “This includes information technology (IT), but the majority of it is operational technology (OT).”

At the same time, the organisation is 100 years old. “So there is a lot of legacy that we are busy decommissioning or repositioning; and a huge amount of upgrading that needs to be done across the technology estate.

“There is a lot that needs to be expanded, upgraded or repurposed – and there is definitely an urgency across the organisation to fix this space, and make it happen quickly.”

The Eskom board has made the deployment of digital technology wherever it’s needed a priority, while ensuring uncompromised quality.

While artificial intelligence (AI) holds out many promises, De Villiers cautions that it’s important to manage expectations.

“We need to accept that the way world has moved with AI gives us numerous opportunities to do things differently.”

For instance, since power stations and everything around them is based on technology, AI could be used to help with maintenance.

“There is a similar scenario with transmission, where a lot of technology can be deployed.”

The distribution network is another opportunity to use smart grid technologies that are AI-based and self-healing to deliver better customer service, De Villiers says.

“We have a huge responsibility to serve South Africa better – and to do it fast.”

While managing IT and OT networks effectively, he adds that security is a critical factor. AI could help to improve Eskom’s cybersecurity posture, protecting the network, and setting up demilitarised zones and multi-factor authentication to make the networks secure and mitigate risks.

Arguably one of the most critical areas of the public service – and one that technology is uniquely able to improve – is education.

Roche Mogorosi, CIO of Gauteng Department of Education, explains that the department started its journey to adopt technology in 2014.

“We have been working on crafting interventions to break down the digital divide to unlock opportunities to deliver education equitably,” he says.

This started with the adoption of an e-learning strategy, with digital content complemented with the devices that learners and teachers needed to access the curriculum

Network connectivity is a key enabler, and one that the department is still actively addressing. Currently, about 40% of schools in the province are fully connected.

Mogorosi adds that teacher development is also important, as educators are upskilled and prepared for the digital revolution.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been notably successful in turning its business around, and using technology to provide better services to citizens.

Ayanda Saki, GM: application, data and channels and Prasa, explains that the agency has recently completed a massive turnaround project aimed at mitigating the theft and destruction of tracks and stations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

With most services now restored, Prasa is embarking on a new project to introduce digitally-enabled trains.

“These trains will allow us to manage the conditions in the carriages,” Saki says. “In addition, data from the train will inform insights into management and maintenance.”

Using data and technology is a critical part of Prasa’s near-term planning, she adds. The agency has a target of increasing its ridership to 180-million passengers, and R2.5-billion in billing by 2030.

“These are ambitious plans, so we need ambitious IT,” Saki says.

The value chain starts with the train, which will allow Prasa to build services to the customer. “To do this, we need to understand the customer and come up with value propositions.

“And, across the value chain, we need to increase connectivity using fibre, WiFi and mobile technology.”

The agency already operates a private cloud, and will soon extend this to a public cloud to ensure customers are engaging with Prasa throughout their journey.

“We need to recognise that the power is in the hand of the customers,” Saki says. “Among Prasa’s objectives are to enable mobility as a service and to integrate transport systems.”