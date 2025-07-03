Sophos celebrates partners

Sophos named its top partners in South Africa and the SADC region at its annual partner conference in Johannesburg.

Awards were presented to top-performing partners across several categories:

Sophos Partner of the Year – SADC: Logikmind

Logikmind Sophos MSP Partner of the Year: System 5

System 5 Sophos Emerging Partner of the Year: Forensic Sciences Institute

Forensic Sciences Institute Sophos MDR Partner of the Year: First Technology KZN

First Technology KZN Sophos MDR Partner of the Year – SADC: DataServ

DataServ Sophos Distribution Partner of the Year: Duxbury Networking

Duxbury Networking Sophos Partner of the Year: First Technology Group

“The cybersecurity threat landscape in South Africa continues to evolve, and we are proud to work alongside a growing network of committed partners who are on the front lines helping customers defend against complex and targeted attacks,” says Pieter Nel, sales director: SADC at Sophos South Africa.

“These awards recognise the innovation, expertise, and trust our partners bring to every engagement. We thank them for their continued support and look forward to building on this success in the year ahead.”