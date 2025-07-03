The SA case for digital transformation

Kathy Gibson reports from Huawei South Africa Connect in Sandton – Digital transformation is about more that technology: it can help South Africa to surmount many of its challenges and position itself as a regional leader.

This is the word from Will Meng, CEO of Huawei South Africa, who points out that AI, cloud and smart systems are revolutionising industries in all sectors.

“We call on South African organisations to invest more resources and accelerate the pace of digital transformation to extract value from data, improve production efficiency and create new job opportunities.

“Huawei will continue to contribute in South Africa by offering digital solutions to various sectors. Technology is a tool to update communities.”

Cyril Ramaphosa, president of South Africa, points out that, in a time of rapid technology changes, digital innovation is reshaping the way we live, work and interact with each other.

“Across South Africa, these technologies are improving public services, transforming industries and creating new opportunities,” he says.

Ramaphosa adds that Huawei has been part of this journey for some years, helping to expand connectivity, especially in rural areas and skills development.

“Through collaboration with public and private sectors, it has contributed to digital solutions in key areas like government services, transport and finance. It is also supporting sectors like healthcare, education, logistics and mining.

“With AI, cloud and smart connectivity, Huawei is working i=on improving productivity and service delivery, helping to create jobs and prepare youth for the future.”