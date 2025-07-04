SA businesses are ready to reap AI benefits

A new survey reveals that 77% of South African business decision-makers are ready to adopt AI tools immediately – and more than half are already experiencing measurable outcomes.

These findings point to a tech-savvy market that is not just exploring AI, but actively using it to improve productivity, sharpen decision-making and enhance customer experiences.

The results come from the ASUS 2025 Future of SMBs report, which surveyed South African business leaders on how small and midsize businesses (SMBs) are navigating digital transformation. The findings reflect not only a strong appetite for innovation but also growing confidence in AI’s real-world impact.

“There’s real momentum behind AI adoption in South Africa. Instead of holding back, businesses are embracing these tools to solve real challenges and unlock new opportunities,” says Marce Heath, business head of marketing at ASUS South Africa.

The survey reveals a market that is both confident in technology and pragmatic about its potential:

77% are ready to adopt AI immediately

51% are already seeing clear business outcomes

43% expect to see benefits within 1–2 years

92% agree that adopting AI helps retain younger employees

Respondents cited the following advantages:

Improved productivity and operational efficiency (76%)

Stronger data insights and analytics (67%)

Faster, more informed decision-making (54%)

Even with this optimism, South African SMBs are approaching adoption strategically. Data security, system maintenance and the need to stay current with emerging technologies remain key concerns. This points to a preference for sustainable, long-term solutions over quick fixes.

The South African findings align with broader insights from ASUS’s global white paper, Why SMBs Are Backing AI for Global Growth, based on research in 32 markets. Around the world, SMBs are leveraging AI to expand into new markets, navigate linguistic and operational barriers, and build long-term partnerships rather than short-term transactional relationships.

Rather than chasing scale for its own sake, many are opting for controlled, tech-enabled growth, with AI and trusted digital infrastructure playing a central role in helping businesses adapt with confidence.