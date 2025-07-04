The high price of flawed hiring practices

Poor candidate experiences in corporate hiring don’t only drive away top talent, they also inflict lasting damage on company reputations, and organisations would do well to consider the unintended impact of flawed hiring practices, a leadership expert says.

“South Africa’s ongoing high unemployment rate and brutal job market have led to a significant power imbalance between employer and candidate. This has seen the normalisation of disrespectful, poor treatment of candidates,” says Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD at executive search firm Jack Hammer.

“Companies have become accustomed to treating candidates carelessly due to an oversupply of talent, with process gaps between HR, hiring managers, and recruiters, along with untrained interviewers exacerbating the issue.”

It is a mistake, however, to think that flawed hiring practices are hidden behind the scenes, and only negatively impact the unsuccessful candidates, Naidoo says.

“Poor experiences harm employer branding, customer relationships and future hiring prospects. In recent years, the floodgates have opened on candidates sharing negative hiring experiences online, impacting both a company’s prospects of attracting great candidates, as well as its general reputation,” she says.

Naidoo points out that even top-tier professionals, including executives actively headhunted for senior roles, are walking away from opportunities where a company has developed a reputation for disrespectful or disorganised hiring processes.

“When candidates, especially those who didn’t even apply but were approached for a role, experience ghosting, delayed responses, or unprepared interviewers, it sends a clear message about a company’s values. If this is how you treat people before they join, what will it be like to work for you?” she asks.

The consequences are severe and multifaceted.

Beyond losing quality candidates, companies risk long-term damage to their brand.

“Candidates talk,” Naidoo warns. “They post reviews, share stories in professional networks, and in some industries, your candidates could also be your clients or competitors. A bad experience doesn’t just disappear, it follows you.”

Fortunately, fixing flawed hiring practices doesn’t require a big budget, only intentional effort, Naidoo says.

She says there are a number of practical steps that South African companies can implement immediately, or re-introduce if courteous processes have fallen by the wayside:

Communicate clearly upfront about the hiring process, including timelines and stages;

Ensure interviewers are prepared and have reviewed candidate CVs;

Provide timely updates, even if it’s just to say there’s no news yet, and

Always close the loop with candidates, whether they’re hired or not.

“Ghosting is never acceptable,” Naidoo stresses. “Even a simple, respectful ‘no’ is better than silence. It shows you value people’s time and effort.”

Going beyond basic courtesy, in an era where AI and automation are transforming recruitment, Naidoo says human connection is emerging as a competitive edge for organisations.

“South African businesses can’t afford to treat candidates like numbers. A warm, respectful process sets you apart, especially when candidates are used to being ignored or undervalued, and are happy to go on the warpath in person and online.”

She says it is possible to balance efficiency in high-volume hiring while still providing a quality candidate experience.

“We advise clients to leverage technology thoughtfully rather than use it as a replacement for human connection. Use AI and automation for initial screening, scheduling, and basic updates, but maintain human touchpoints at critical junctures, especially for providing personalised feedback and delivering final decisions.”

It is also worth considering implementing a “candidate experience champion” role within recruiting teams to ensure no candidate falls through the cracks.

“Remember that efficiency shouldn’t mean impersonal. Even a brief, genuine interaction can leave candidates feeling respected and valued, and make a positive impact on company reputation. Most importantly, treat each candidate interaction as if they could become your customer or future employer, because that might very well come to pass.”