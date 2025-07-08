Eskom Expo empowers young scientists through regional fairs

Eskom Expo for Young Scientists will soon host a series of Regional Science Fairs in 35 regions across South Africa, where school learners will have the opportunity to showcase their innovative ideas, scientific research, and problem-solving skills on a competitive platform.

This year’s participants have been pre-selected after taking part in various Expo activities, including workshops designed to elevate scientific skills, as well as mandatory district expos where young scientists received expert guidance and insights into conducting impactful research investigations. This year’s participants have been selected from School and District Expos where more than17 500 learners presented their research projects.

The Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, says Eskom perceives the importance of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, and innovation (STEMI) as a strategic enabler of South Africa’s growth, innovation capacity, and long-term sustainability.

“By cultivating interest and excellence in STEMI from an early age, the Eskom Expo not only develops individual potential but also contributes to the broader goals of economic growth, innovation, and social equity. These young scientists are the future problem-solvers who will address the challenges of energy, climate change, healthcare, food security, and digital transformation. Our ongoing support of the Eskom Expo reflects our belief that investing in young minds today ensures a sustainable, skills-driven South Africa tomorrow,” says Motshele.

Participants at the Regional Science Fairs will have the opportunity to engage with fellow learners, educators, and professionals from various STEMI fields. These interactions are designed to build their critical thinking and research skills while enhancing their communication and presentation abilities.

In addition to showcasing their research, young scientists will stand a chance to win a range of prestigious awards, including prizes for the Best Female Project, Best Innovation Project, Best Energy Project, and Best Development Project.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty, says: “The Eskom Expo is South Africa’s only national initiative that aims to grow future scientists and engineers for our country. These regional science fairs are the first step to our young scientists engaging with professionals in a meaningful way, which will further develop their research ideas and innovations. We wish them well in the judging process and urge them to continue refining their projects.”

With more than 6 000 projects set to be showcased across the country this year, young scientists will compete for the highly coveted opportunity to represent their regions and provinces at the prestigious Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF) at the Emperors Palace Conference Centre in Kempton Park from 6 to 10 October 2025. ISF participants will compete for a multitude of prizes, bursaries, opportunities, and a chance to be selected to showcase their projects at international science fairs in the United States of America, Asia, Europe, and the rest of Africa.

Regional Science Fair Date Venue Gauteng South 26 July University of Johannesburg (UJ), Soweto Campus, Imbizo Hall Johannesburg 02 August Wits University, Flower Hall Ekurhuleni 16 August Hoërskool Jeugland Northern Gauteng 23 August Tshwane University of Technology, Theunis Bester Hall

Prospective judges are encouraged to apply to judge at an upcoming regional science fair to gain experience in evaluating research projects at the Eskom Expo ISF. Professionals such as engineers, doctors, veterinarians, teachers, lecturers, researchers, scientists, and IT professionals are being sought. Teachers can earn SACE Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points, while scientists registered with the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP) can earn Continuing Professional Development (CPD) points. Other professionals can obtain credit through their respective professional bodies. Visit www.exposcience.co.za to apply.