Nominations open for Africa’s top ICT professionals

The annual Technology Information Confederation Africa (TICON Africa) Conference will be honouring top ICT professionals at its summit in Ghana from 20 to 22 August 2025.

Nominations are open, so companies and colleagues are encouraged to put their most outstanding ICT professionals and companies forward.

David Gowu, TICON Africa president, says the awards are vital for encouraging new talent in the industry. “As we look towards the future under the theme of the ‘Empowering Africa’s Tech Future: Innovation, Standards, and Global Influence, we feel that it is vital that we inspire ICT professionals across the continent to help drive Africa forward in this exciting new era.”

The awards will be given to the best of the best in the industry in the following categories:

ICT Professional of the Year – Honouring an individual who has significantly advanced the ICT profession through leadership, research, or innovation in a member country.

Young ICT Trailblazer (Under 35) – Awarded to a young professional demonstrating exceptional skill, leadership, and promise in the tech field in a member country.

Women in Tech Excellence Award – Celebrating the achievements of a woman driving change, innovation, and leadership in ICT in a member country.

Public Sector ICT Innovation Award – Recognising a government department or agency using ICT innovatively to improve public service delivery in a member country.

AI & Emerging Tech Innovation Award – Recognising cutting-edge work in Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Blockchain, or other frontier technologies in Africa

Startup of the Year – Awarded to a tech startup (under three years old) showing promise through disruptive innovation and early success in a member country.

Social Impact through ICT Award – Highlighting ICT initiatives that have positively impacted communities and advanced digital inclusion.

Excellence in Cybersecurity Award – For organisations or professionals showing outstanding performance and leadership in securing digital infrastructure.

ICT Company of the Year – Recognising a company in a member country demonstrating exceptional innovation, growth, and impact in the African ICT sector.

Lifetime Achievement in ICT – Honouring a career of distinguished service and contribution to Africa’s ICT landscape from a member country in several countries.

Professional Body of the Year – This award honours the national professional ICT body in a member country that has made the most significant contribution to advancing the mission and objectives of TICON Africa.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate the individuals shaping Africa’s digital future. Submit your nominations today and help us honour the pioneers and leaders of African ICT!” says Gowu.

The deadline for submissions is 25 July 2025 and details are available 2025 Conference Awards – TICON Africa