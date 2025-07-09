GEN2 looks to Africa with Project Portfolio Office

South African digital transformation company GEN2 Enterprise Software has officially joined Project Portfolio Office’s PPO Partner Programme.

An important part of this collaboration is GEN2’s adoption of PPO, Project Portfolio Office’s flagship cloud-based PPM tool; not only as a core solution within its client offering but also internally to enhance its own project delivery and governance.

“PPO’s flexible, cloud-based platform aligns well with our mission of helping organisations digitise, optimise and govern their transformation journeys,” explains Bruce Moepye, MD of GEN2. “The tool’s scalability, ease of use and seamless integration with other systems allow us to solve a range of client challenges; from fragmented project data, poor collaboration and inconsistent processes to resource bottlenecks, manual reporting and a lack of strategic alignment.”

Through the partnership, GEN2 strengthens its PPM capabilities by offering clients a fit-for-purpose platform that provides real-time visibility and governance across projects, programmes and portfolios.

With a robust API and configurable workflows, PPO integrates seamlessly with other business tools, automates manual processes and centralises project communications – key capabilities for GEN2’s clients seeking interconnected, efficient digital ecosystems.

PPO’s scalable delivery model also supports both large enterprises and smaller consultancies.

“PPO can be tailored and scaled in line with an organisation’s project management office (PMO) maturity and needs, using a flexible, subscription-based pricing model, unlike other rigid or overly complex PPM systems,” Moepye says. “Because PPO is cloud-based, we can rapidly onboard new clients regardless of location, without the need for heavy IT infrastructure. This immediate availability allows us to scale up or down based on project demand, supporting both small and large engagements efficiently.”

As a member of the PPO Partner Programme, GEN2 gains access to training, tools, and support to maximise PPO’s value across diverse client environments. The partnership is also enabling GEN2 to expand its footprint in the PPM space, reaching new segments and regions with a proven, scalable solution that fits varied organisational needs.

“We’ve been able to build a sustainable business around the PPO platform, enhancing GEN2’s consulting services and delivering greater value to our clients in PPM.”

Internally, GEN2 also uses PPO to manage its own project delivery, ensuring strong governance, improved resource and financial management, and better collaboration. “PPO allows GEN2 to drive project success through real-time visibility, automation and strategic alignment – all within a secure, cloud-based environment,” adds Moepye

“Project Portfolio is pleased to officially welcome GEN2 to our partner ecosystem,” says Guy Jelley, CEO and co-founder of PPO. “The company’s hands-on use of PPO and deep understanding of the digital transformation landscape makes GEN2 a strong strategic partner with the ability to support clients in achieving greater project success and maturity.”