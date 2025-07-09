Xerox buys Lexmark for $1,5bn

Xerox has completed its acquisition of Lexmark International from Ninestar Corporation, PAG Asia Capital, and Shanghai Shouda Investment Centre and says the transaction – valued at $1,5-billion inclusive of net debt and assumed liabilities – marks a significant milestone in the company’s strategic transformation, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative workplace solutions in an evolving hybrid environment.

“We’ve long admired Lexmark’s strong print and managed print services reputation, robust client and partner base, and global presence,” says Steve Bandrowczak, CEO of Xerox. “Over the years, we’ve built a collaborative partnership, and today, we take our business to the next level.

“Together, we will drive greater success for our clients and partners through a broader portfolio of print and managed print solutions, furthering our reinvention and solidifying our path toward long-term profitable growth,” Bandrowczak adds.

“Today is a pivotal moment for Xerox and Lexmark as these two great companies combine to shape the future of the printing industry,” says Allen Waugerman, who is stepping down as Lexmark president and CEO with this close. “Leading Lexmark has been an incredible opportunity and I look forward to the accomplishments that lie ahead.”

Bandrowczak will remain CEO of Xerox with an executive team comprised of Xerox and Lexmark leaders. The unified leadership team is structured to accelerate innovation and scale, leveraging the deep bench of talent from both companies.

The combined organisation will serve over 200 000 clients in over 170 countries and operate 125 manufacturing and distribution facilities in 16 countries.

“With the acquisition of Lexmark, Xerox now stands among the top five in every major print segment and is the market leader in managed print services,” says Bandrowczak. “This strategic combination strengthens our core business by adding exposure to growing parts of the print market, manufacturing capacity, and expanding our distribution reach.

“The transaction accelerates our reinvention by improving our mix of revenue from growing markets and further enabling long-term growth in adjusted operating profit through structural simplification,” he says. “By uniting two complementary portfolios and deepening our capabilities, we’re better equipped than ever to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that drive success for our clients across every geography and industry.”