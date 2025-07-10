Britehouse Mobility completes management buy-out from NTT Data

Britehouse Mobility has concluded a management buyout that effectively acquires the business from NTT Data, for an undisclosed amount.

Now known simply as Britehouse, the company enables organisations to optimise operations, accelerate transformation, and thrive in an increasingly digital-first world by combining human expertise with AI-powered efficiency.

“After several successful years’ operating as part of the global NTT Data group, Britehouse is excited to return to its roots as an independent, South African-led business,” says Graham Parker, executive chairman at Britehouse.

“The future of business requires agility, intelligence, and innovation. As an independent entity, we now can be more agile and responsive to our customers’ needs. We look forward to working with and welcoming both our existing and new customers. This change gives us the agility to better meet their needs by delivering advanced software engineering, tailored solutions, and AI integration that make measurable impacts.

“By combining human expertise with AI-powered efficiency, we are committed to providing solutions that optimise operations, deliver measurable results, and generate clear returns on investment. We are privileged to be a key player for many of our customers as they embark on their AI journeys,” Parker adds.

NTT Data CEO Alan Turnley-Jones comments: “We are continually refining our portfolio of services to ensure we remain relevant to our clients. The decision to sell Britehouse Mobility enables us to accelerate our growth ambitions by focusing on our core competencies: technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry-specific solutions, and the development, implementation, and management of applications, infrastructure, and connectivity.”