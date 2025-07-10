CEOs back inflation target cut amid declining confidence

The Q2 2025 Merchantec CEO Confidence Index reveals a near-flatline in overall CEO sentiment, inching up from 45.2 in Q1 to just 45.3.

Confidence has bottomed out at these levels, underscoring the enduring pressure on South African corporate leaders amid persistent economic turbulence.

Meanwhile, 75% of CEOs support the SARB’s proposal to lower the inflation target to 3%, viewing it as a key lever to reduce debt-servicing costs and restore macroeconomic stability.

This strong backing comes even as the business environment grapples with sluggish growth, rising unemployment, and entrenched structural inefficiencies.

With South Africa’s economy projected to grow by just 1,1% in 2025, the outlook remains challenging following a weak first quarter marked by contractions in mining, manufacturing, and utilities.

Load shedding has resurfaced, business closures are mounting, and unemployment has climbed to 32,6%. Against this backdrop, CEOs are increasingly vocal about the urgent need for credible economic reform and greater policy certainty.

Support for the SARB’s proposal is strongest in the Industrials, Financials, and Information Technology sectors, where CEOs believe it could help boost investor confidence, reduce borrowing costs, stabilise the rand, and align the country with international monetary standards.

However, CEOs in Consumer Staples, Utilities, and Health Care sectors expressed caution, warning that tighter monetary policy could stifle demand in an already fragile economy.

While many acknowledged the long-term benefits of lower inflation, they stressed that external forces such as global commodity prices and currency volatility limit SARB’s influence.

Several CEOs also emphasised that without addressing inefficiencies in state-owned enterprises, corruption, and public overspending, the policy risks doing more harm than good.

Other concerns included the potential drag on growth from higher interest rates and the lack of infrastructure and regulatory readiness to support such a shift.

In summary, while there is strong CEO backing for the proposed inflation target adjustment, the message is clear: it must be embedded within a credible and holistic economic reform agenda to truly restore confidence and unlock long-term growth.

Sector-specific insights include: