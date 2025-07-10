Procurement professionals urged to step up as industry transitions

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) has issued a strong call to action for South African procurement leaders following the release of its Global State of Procurement & Supply 2025 report – Cool Heads in the Storm.

The wide-ranging report, based on insights from 281 senior procurement executives worldwide, reveals an industry in transition with supply chain risk, AI-led transformation, and board-level integration emerging as key themes. For Africa, and South Africa in particular, the findings carry urgent implications.

“Procurement is no longer a support function,” says Paul Vos, regional MD of CIPS Southern Africa. “It is a strategic lever for resilience, innovation and responsible growth. But for South African procurement professionals to keep pace globally, they must prioritise digital upskilling, strategic influence, and ESG delivery or risk being sidelined.”

One of the report’s most significant trends is the mainstreaming of AI in procurement. Over 83% of global respondents believe AI will increase operational efficiency, while 81% expect it to automate significant elements of the procurement process.

In contrast, investment in sustainability skills has dropped for the first time in recent years, signalling a shift in corporate priorities amid tighter budgets and rising automation.

“South African procurement teams must embrace AI tools not just for efficiency, but for critical functions like tariff modelling, supplier diversification, and dynamic inventory,” says Vos. “This is no longer experimental technology. It’s a competitive requirement.”

Geopolitical shocks are fuelling record levels of anxiety among procurement leaders with supply chain disruption risk reaching its highest-ever level, according to the CIPS Pulse index. US-led protectionism, shipping instability, and retaliatory tariffs are cited as key risk drivers.

South African organisations, heavily reliant on global imports and commodity exports, face heightened exposure to these trends.

“Now more than ever, South Africa must diversify supply chains, build digital resilience, and localise procurement where possible,” Vos says. “Procurement professionals have a central role to play in helping companies weather the volatility.”

According to the report, 25% of procurement leaders now have a permanent seat on the main board, up from 20% last year. Strategic alignment between procurement and the C-suite is also increasing, particularly in organisations with over 5 000 employees.

Yet in South Africa, the profession’s visibility and influence at board level remains inconsistent.

“Procurement is the voice of value in many organisations globally,” Vos notes. “If South African professionals can adopt a more strategic mindset, backed by data, commercial fluency, and leadership presence we’ll see more of them stepping into C-level roles and driving national economic performance.”

Globally, procurement leaders are prioritising strategic thinking (47%), leadership (45%), and influencing skills (43%) as the top areas for professional growth in the coming year – a notable shift away from technical skills like contracting and negotiation.

“The demand is clear, leaders who can speak the language of strategy, risk, and resilience are in short supply,” Vos says. “It’s time South Africa produced more procurement professionals who are ready to lead, not just manage.”

The data is clear, he adds, procurement is evolving fast, and the opportunity for South Africa is significant. By investing in automation, leadership development, and sustainable sourcing the country’s procurement leaders can strengthen their economic impact and shape a more resilient future. The time to act is now.