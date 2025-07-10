Temu speeds up local deliveries

Shoppers in South Africa can now receive their Temu orders in as little as one day thanks to the e-commerce platform’s new local warehouse dispatch option.

The rollout of local fulfillment in South Africa is part of a broader effort by Temu to cut delivery times globally and further broaden its merchandise selection. In addition, the initiative is now available in the US, Canada, Australia, and Japan as well as the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain, among others.

Eligible products are labeled “local warehouse”, indicating that they are stocked in domestic facilities and dispatched directly from within South Africa. This enables faster, more reliable fulfillment – particularly during high-demand shopping seasons.

By shortening delivery times, the local warehouse model offers South African shoppers greater convenience and peace of mind. It also enables Temu to offer new product categories such as furniture, home goods, and other bulkier items that were previously less accessible due to international shipping constraints.

“The launch of local warehouse dispatch marks an exciting step forward in our mission to deliver a faster, smoother, and more satisfying shopping experience,” the company says. “By bringing products closer to our South African consumers we’re not only improving reliability, but also expanding the variety of items available to meet local needs and tastes. It’s all about making shopping with Temu even more convenient and rewarding.”