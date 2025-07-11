How SMEs can weather tariffs

The confirmation that South Africa will from next month be hit by a 30% export tariff by the US should motivate small business owners to invest in their competitive advantage, and urgently scrutinise their internal operations for efficiencies.

This is a significant blow that extends far beyond the initial point of export, threatening to disrupt the entire supply chain. For the automotive sector, for which the US is a significant export market for vehicles and components, the impact will be severe.

SMEs that supply parts, logistics, and services to these large manufacturers must brace for reduced orders, intense pressure on pricing and therefore a significant loss of competitiveness against other exporters to the US like Brazil and China, who face only 10% tariffs.

The potential net effect for South African SMEs is small profit margins, as they feel the pinch faster than bigger firms, and the risk of layoffs and stalled growth with fewer US sales.

The agricultural and textile sectors, which have relied on the duty-free access provided by the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), are now exceptionally vulnerable. The tariff effectively neutralises the benefits of AGOA, jeopardising the livelihoods of thousands, particularly in rural communities that depend on exports of citrus, wine, and speciality textiles.

For SMEs in these industries, the focus must immediately shift to reinforcing their unique value proposition whilst urgently exploring new and emerging markets to absorb the capacity previously destined for the US says Thomas McKinnon, chief growth officer at SME services provider Lula.

“If your product offers exceptional quality, niche appeal, or a distinct competitive advantage, demand might persist even with higher tariffs,” says McKinnon.

From a cash flow perspective, every cent counts, he continues.

“Now is the time to look for any big or small ways in which you can streamline your operations, reduce waste, and negotiate better terms with suppliers. The tariffs will have a knock-on effect that we will more than likely see across the board and SMEs need to be ready and prepared,” says McKinnon.

He adds that consumers are already very cash-strapped in a context where most are paying much more for electricity, after an Eskom tariff hike kicked in this month. Businesses might need to absorb a portion of these tariff costs to remain competitive, making internal cost-cutting essential for maintaining margins.

McKinnon also encourages SMEs to review their financial forecasts and cash flow meticulously.

“Consider short-term funding options to bridge any potential cash flow gaps during this transition period,” he advises. “Having agile financial solutions in place can provide a crucial buffer as SMEs adapt to the new economic landscape.”