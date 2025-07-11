New CX tech often doesn’t give desired results

Customer service leaders who are effective at vendor and product evaluation activities saw only a 50% increase in the likelihood that they’d achieve their technology goals , according to a survey by Gartner.

By contrast, leaders who are effective at organisational readiness activities saw a 300% increase.

The Gartner survey, conducted between December 2024 and January 2025, examined the strategies of over 200 service and support leaders regarding technology investments. The shortfall in achieving their goals is attributed to missed opportunities in evaluating organizational readiness, developing the necessary talent to manage or utilize the technology, and aligning stakeholders with the set goals.

“Rather than asking if the technology is ready for their business, customer service leaders must ask if they are ready for this technology,” says Eric Keller, senior director: research, in the Gartner Customer Service & Support practice. “By focusing on organisational readiness, leaders can prepare employees for change, align stakeholders to goals, and incentivise vendors as partners in achieving business outcomes.”

The activities that most significantly influenced success were not primarily about choosing the right technology. Instead, they focused on the internal preparations necessary to implement and manage the technology within the organization.

To prepare for investments in customer service technology, Gartner says successful organisations must: