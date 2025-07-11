Zutari appoints new CEO for Africa

Engineering consultancy Zutari has appointed Tlhabeli Christopher (TC) Ralebitso as CEO: Africa, effective 1 July 2025. He will report directly to group CEO Teddy Daka.

Ralebitso holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering and began his career in engineering roles at Eskom and South African Breweries. His journey includes a decade at Vodacom Group, where he held various executive positions, including group executive for mergers and acquisitions, investor relations, and MD of Vodacom Ventures.

In 2017, he established Ralco Investments, where he led strategic investments across multiple sectors. He established Vulatel, a telecommunications infrastructure company built through the acquisition and integration of Plessey South Africa and Gio Construction.

Beyond telecoms, Ralebitso has also directed investments in healthcare infrastructure and industrial gases across the SADC region.

Ralebitso has served as a non-executive director and advisor to Business Science Corporation, a data science and analytics firm, and continues to champion innovation and entrepreneurship through various strategic ventures.

“TC’s appointment reinforces Zutari’s commitment to ‘Engineering Impact’ in Africa through strong leadership, client-centric innovation, and deep regional understanding. His passion for building resilient, future-fit infrastructure aligns with our vision of co-creating sustainable solutions across Africa and the Middle East,” concludes Teddy.