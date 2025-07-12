Senior Systems Analyst at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria

The purpose of this job is to analyse, design and enhance systems, in order to obtain optimal results and agreed project delivery level

Key Performance areas include:

• Understand and familiarise with the project’s business requirements

• Understand and familiarise yourself with the organisation’s business processes

• Understand and familiarise yourself with the logical architecture of the blueprint design

• Define the physical architecture for the proposed solutions

• Create and finalise the Functional Systems Specification documents

• Assist in the compilation of the Terms of Reference for the RFP process to procure the required services for build and buy solutions as defined and design

• Analyse, prioritise, and organise requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams, and flowcharts for developers and testers to follow.

• Translate business requirements into technical specifications, including related artefacts and models.

• Identify system requirements and liaise with stakeholders to track additional requirements and features.

• Examine and evaluate current and future systems and document interfaces between legacy systems. Map and document interfaces between legacy systems and new systems.

• Perform analysis and detail design of information systems to meet the business and user needs

• Define and analyse system problems

• Collaborate with Business Analysts, Project Leads and ICT team to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent

• Create system guidelines and manuals for the organisation

• Provide inputs into the architecture deliverables across all domains.

• Develop system deployment models and plans and ensure alignment with the FIC deployment processes.

• Assume technical leadership in the implementation of custom off the shelf solutions and development of new solutions

• Work with the customer and end users to define application and technical requirements.

• Define the application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals that the technical direction is consistent with the client’s long-term direction.

• Work with other architects to ensure that the products and components work together to meet the objectives and performance goals as defined in the requirements.

• Review and integrate all application requirements, including functional, security, integration, performance, quality, and operations requirements. Review and integrate the technical architecture requirements for the development, execution, and operations environments.

• Make decisions regarding hardware, network products, system software, and security.

• Perform the application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the product fulfils the requirements.

• Design application tiers, middleware tiers, database tiers, infrastructure and security designs for an enterprise solution.

• Maintain and support application designs in production, and provide input into operational process, e.g. back-ups, disaster recovery, system performance.

• Obtain stakeholder buy-in for application and technical designs.

• Identify and communicate any cross-area or cross-release issues that affect other project areas.

• Ensure adherence to all quality management plans and standards by participating in quality management reviews

• Validate the design with the stakeholders to ensure that the design satisfies the requirements.

• Develop configuration specifications for the chosen systems or solutions.

• Participate in the selection of the technology stack, frameworks, platforms

• Develop the solution’s proof of concept specifications

• Provides appropriate information; shares information with stakeholders to build their understanding of issues and capabilities

Skills, Experience and Education:

• BSc or BTech in computer science or equivalent

• TOGAF certification is desirable

• Minimum six (6) years’ experience in the ICT software development environment)

• Minimum six (6) years’ experience in designing enterprise-wide software solutions

• Experience using modelling tools and BPMN/UML notation

• Minimum five years’ experience in object-oriented design patterns

• Minimum five years’ experience in the use of different software development methodologies

• Solid understanding of overall architecture and design patterns

• Adequate experience and knowledge of system and application integration.

• Adequate experience and knowledge on development frameworks and patterns

• Ability to perform technical analysis including data, off-the-shelf applications and technical infrastructure.

• Experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Casewise.

