Senior Systems Analyst at Financial Intelligence Centre – Gauteng Pretoria

The purpose of this job is to analyse, design and enhance systems, in order to obtain optimal results and agreed project delivery level
Key Performance areas include:
- • Understand and familiarise with the project’s business requirements
• Understand and familiarise yourself with the organisation’s business processes
• Understand and familiarise yourself with the logical architecture of the blueprint design
• Define the physical architecture for the proposed solutions
• Create and finalise the Functional Systems Specification documents
• Assist in the compilation of the Terms of Reference for the RFP process to procure the required services for build and buy solutions as defined and design
• Analyse, prioritise, and organise requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams, and flowcharts for developers and testers to follow.
• Translate business requirements into technical specifications, including related artefacts and models.
• Identify system requirements and liaise with stakeholders to track additional requirements and features.
• Examine and evaluate current and future systems and document interfaces between legacy systems. Map and document interfaces between legacy systems and new systems.
• Perform analysis and detail design of information systems to meet the business and user needs
• Define and analyse system problems
• Collaborate with Business Analysts, Project Leads and ICT team to resolve issues and ensuring solutions are viable and consistent
• Create system guidelines and manuals for the organisation
• Provide inputs into the architecture deliverables across all domains.
• Develop system deployment models and plans and ensure alignment with the FIC deployment processes.
• Assume technical leadership in the implementation of custom off the shelf solutions and development of new solutions
• Work with the customer and end users to define application and technical requirements.
• Define the application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals that the technical direction is consistent with the client’s long-term direction.
• Work with other architects to ensure that the products and components work together to meet the objectives and performance goals as defined in the requirements.
• Review and integrate all application requirements, including functional, security, integration, performance, quality, and operations requirements. Review and integrate the technical architecture requirements for the development, execution, and operations environments.
• Make decisions regarding hardware, network products, system software, and security.
• Perform the application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the product fulfils the requirements.
• Design application tiers, middleware tiers, database tiers, infrastructure and security designs for an enterprise solution.
• Maintain and support application designs in production, and provide input into operational process, e.g. back-ups, disaster recovery, system performance.
• Obtain stakeholder buy-in for application and technical designs.
• Identify and communicate any cross-area or cross-release issues that affect other project areas.
• Ensure adherence to all quality management plans and standards by participating in quality management reviews
• Validate the design with the stakeholders to ensure that the design satisfies the requirements.
• Develop configuration specifications for the chosen systems or solutions.
• Participate in the selection of the technology stack, frameworks, platforms
• Develop the solution’s proof of concept specifications
• Provides appropriate information; shares information with stakeholders to build their understanding of issues and capabilities
Skills, Experience and Education:
• BSc or BTech in computer science or equivalent
• TOGAF certification is desirable
• Minimum six (6) years’ experience in the ICT software development environment)
• Minimum six (6) years’ experience in designing enterprise-wide software solutions
• Experience using modelling tools and BPMN/UML notation
• Minimum five years’ experience in object-oriented design patterns
• Minimum five years’ experience in the use of different software development methodologies
• Solid understanding of overall architecture and design patterns
• Adequate experience and knowledge of system and application integration.
• Adequate experience and knowledge on development frameworks and patterns
• Ability to perform technical analysis including data, off-the-shelf applications and technical infrastructure.
• Experience in Enterprise Architecture tools like Casewise.