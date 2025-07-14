Could Bitcoin hit $125k this week?

Bitcoin is on track to reach $125 000 in the coming days.

This is the prediction from Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, who says support from US President Trump, sweeping regulatory moves in Washington, and accelerating institutional demand are converging to drive the cryptocurrency’s price to new highs.

“Bitcoin has blasted through $122 000, and all the indicators point to $125 000 in sight this week,” says Green. “It’s being powered by deep political backing, new regulatory clarity, and sustained institutional inflows. This is a powerful combination we haven’t seen at this scale before.”

The world’s largest cryptocurrency surged to $121 207 early Monday, doubling its value over the past year. The gains follow a flurry of developments in the US, including President Trump’s public positioning as the “crypto president” and a series of bills scheduled for debate in the House of Representatives this week.

Among them, the Genius Act is expected to create a federal framework for stablecoins.

“This is not crypto on the fringe anymore,” says Green. “This is front and center of US financial policy. Trump is championing it, lawmakers are acting on it, and Wall Street is all-in.”

The renewed drive from Washington is turbocharging optimism in markets already buoyed by record-breaking inflows into US spot Bitcoin ETFs. Major players including BlackRock and Fidelity are continuing to scale up their exposure, sending a powerful signal to both retail and institutional investors.

“Wall Street has crossed the Rubicon,” Green adds. “The capital is committed. The infrastructure is there. The political will is building. The market is responding exactly as we expected.”