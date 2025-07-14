Google buys in AI skills for $2,4bn

Windsurf and Google have entered into a $2,4-billion agreement that will help to deepen Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) expertise.

As part of the agreement, Varun Mohan, the chief executive of Windsurf, and Douglas Chen, a co-founder, together with some members of the R&D team will join Google. They will become part of Google DeepMind, the company’s AI division.

Google is also paying for a non-exclusive license for Windsurf technology.

Meanwhile the rest of the Windsurf team will continue to build the company’s enterprise product.

Effective immediately, Jeff Wang, Windsurf’s head of business, has stepped into the role of interim-CEO.

The move comes as talks with OpenAI, which was looking to buy Windsurf, broke down.