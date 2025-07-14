Lillian Barnard takes new regional role

Microsoft has announced that Lillian Barnard has stepped into a new leadership role as chief of enterprise partner solutions, Microsoft Middle East and Africa (MEA).

In this role, Barnard will focus on advancing Microsoft’s mission through its partner ecosystem.

“Our mission in both Africa and the Middle East goes beyond technology,” Barnard added. “It’s about shaping futures, creating jobs, and driving inclusive economic growth. Strong partnerships are at the heart of this mission. By empowering our partners to develop and scale locally relevant technology solutions that address real-world challenges for their customers, we are enabling them to become producers as well as consumers of AI innovation. As we expand our investments in AI and digital infrastructure, our goal is to empower partners to achieve unprecedented progress across the region in the era of AI.”

South Africa remains a strategic priority for Microsoft, and the company is in the process of hiring a dedicated MD in the country.