Old Mutual warns about WhatsApp investment scam

Old Mutual has issued a warning about a sophisticated investment scam circulating on social media and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.
The scam falsely uses the company’s logo as well as names and images of real employees, including senior executives and the Old Mutual Group CEO, Jurie Strijdom, to create a misleading sense of credibility.
It is positioned as a high-return, AI-powered investment opportunity and seems to be driven by a well-coordinated syndicate. The syndicate has already targeted several major financial institutions with this scam.
Old Mutual tenders some advice on how users can protect themselves from fraudsters and identity thieves:
- Check that the apps you download from the App store are verified and legitimate.
- Check and verify all requests for personal information and only share information when you are 100% sure there is a legitimate reason to do so.
- Never share login details such as passwords or banking pins with anyone. Remember Old Mutual will never contact you to ask for your username or password.
- Always use a strong password that contains letters, numbers and symbols and change it regularly.
- Apply multi-factor authentication on all accounts, where possible.
- Do not share too much information about your life on social media and use privacy settings.
- If you encounter any suspicious messages or have concerns, contact: service@oldmutual.com.