Old Mutual warns about WhatsApp investment scam

Old Mutual has issued a warning about a sophisticated investment scam circulating on social media and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.

The scam falsely uses the company’s logo as well as names and images of real employees, including senior executives and the Old Mutual Group CEO, Jurie Strijdom, to create a misleading sense of credibility.

It is positioned as a high-return, AI-powered investment opportunity and seems to be driven by a well-coordinated syndicate. The syndicate has already targeted several major financial institutions with this scam.

Old Mutual tenders some advice on how users can protect themselves from fraudsters and identity thieves: