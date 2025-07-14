Vinesh Maharaj is new regional NTT Data director

NTT Data has announced the appointment of Vinesh Maharaj as director of smart manufacturing and industry for the Middle East Africa Region.

A professionally registered engineer with the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) and a certified director with the Institute of Directors of South Africa (IoDSA), Maharaj has held a variety of leadership roles and extensive experience across the energy, automotive, consumer goods, and industrial manufacturing sectors. Most recently, he served as a Management Consultant at a Big 4 firm.

He also serves on the exco and advises the board of directors of the Society for Automation, Instrumentation, Mechatronics and Computer Engineering (SAIMC).

Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT Data Middle East and Africa, says: “This appointment underscores our commitment to strengthening leadership in high-potential growth markets, while I continue to drive our broader strategic expansion across the MEA region.”

Manufacturing represents one of the most promising frontiers for digital transformation. Globally, the industry is valued at more than $16-trillion and plays a critical role in driving GDP. In South Africa, manufacturing contributes around 13% to GDP, led by sub-sectors such as automotive, food and beverages, and machinery.

Across the African continent, the sector currently makes up roughly 10% of GDP, but this figure is expected to rise as localisation strategies, industrial policy reforms, and digital investment begin to take hold.

However, many manufacturing organisations face persistent challenges in their digital transformation journeys. From legacy infrastructure and fragmented systems to evolving cybersecurity risks and talent shortages, the path to Industry 4.0 is complex and often constrained by siloed decision-making.

At the same time, the opportunity for transformation is immense. Manufacturers now have the tools to unlock greater operational efficiency through automation and predictive AI, build more resilient and connected supply chains, and integrate IT and OT environments to enable real-time, data-driven decision-making.

Sustainability is also rising up the agenda, as companies look to embed environmentally responsible practices into their operations through smart, data-led insights.