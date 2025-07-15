Global PC shipments up 4,4% in Q2

Worldwide PC shipments totaled more than 63-million units in the second quarter of 2025, a 4,4% increase from the second quarter of 2024, according to preliminary results by Gartner.

“In the second quarter of 2025, enterprise demand outpaced consumer demand, underpinned by Windows 11 migrations and pandemic-era desktop renewals, while consumer refreshes slowed as buyers deferred purchases,” says Rishi Padhi, research principal at Gartner. “PC shipments are forecast to rise 2.4% in 2025, propelled by a tariff-driven front-loaded inventory surge in the first half of 2025 in the US, and ongoing Windows 11 replacement cycles in the rest of the world. In the second half of 2025, shipment growth is expected to plateau as vendors draw down stock in response to demand, potentially creating excess inventory by year-end.

“From a regional perspective, North America PC shipments declined 0,5% in the second quarter of 2025, compared to the same time last year,” says Padhi. “The total PC market in APAC remained flat year-over-year, which is a slight improvement after consecutive quarters of decline.

“Meanwhile, the EMEA PC market grew 5,3% year-over-year. This illustrates signs of a modest recovery and stronger-than-usual seasonal demand. The Windows 11 refresh cycle remains a key driver, particularly for desktop replacements.

“However, the expected surge in new device purchases has been subdued, as many organizations opt to update existing PCs to Windows 11 rather than invest in new hardware.”

There were no major changes in the top five vendor rankings worldwide in the second quarter of 2025. Lenovo saw the strongest growth in global PC shipments among the top five vendors at 13,9% year-over-year.

Gartner Data Snapshot: Preliminary Worldwide PC Vendor Unit Shipment Estimates for 2Q25 (Thousands of Units)

Company 2Q25 Shipments 2Q25 Market Share (%) 2Q24 Shipments 2Q24 Market Share (%) 2Q25-1Q24 Growth (%) Lenovo 17,038 26.9 14,956 24.7 13.9 HP Inc. 14,124 22.3 13,692 22.6 3.2 Dell 9,832 15.6 10,140 16.7 -3.0 Apple 5,699 9.0 5,026 8.3 13.4 ASUS 4,486 7.1 4,128 6.8 8.7 Others 12,045 19.1 12,598 20.8 -4.4 Total 63,225 100.0 60,541 100.0 4.4

Notes: Data includes desktop and laptop PCs that are equipped with Windows, macOS and Chrome OS. All data is estimated based on a preliminary study. Final estimates will be subject to change. The statistics are based on shipments selling into channels. Numbers may not add up to totals shown due to rounding.

Source: Gartner (July 2025)