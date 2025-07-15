US to reverse ban on Nvidia AI chips to China

Nvidia will soon be able to resume advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chip shipments to China.

The company blogs that Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been promoting AI in both Washington, DC and Beijing, emphasising the benefits that AI will bring to business and society worldwide.

According to Nvidia, in Washington, Huang met with US President Donald Trump and US policymakers, reaffirming the chip-maker’s support for the administration’s effort to create jobs, strengthen domestic AI infrastructure and onshore manufacturing, and ensure that America leads in AI worldwide.

In Beijing, Huang met with government and industry officials to discuss how AI will raise productivity and expand opportunity. The discussions underscored how researchers worldwide can advance safe and secure AI for the benefit of all.

Huang also provided an update to customers, noting that Nvidia is filing applications to sell the Nvidia H20 GPU again – and that the US government has assured him that licenses will be granted,.

“As Huang noted during his visits, the world has reached an inflection point — AI has become a fundamental resource, like energy, water and the internet,” the blog continues “Jensen emphasised Nvidia’s commitment to support open-source research, foundation models and applications, which democratise AI and will empower emerging economies in every region, including Latin America, Europe, Asia and beyond.”

Huang comments: “General-purpose, open-source research and foundation models are the backbone of AI innovation. We believe that every civil model should run best on the U.S. technology stack, encouraging nations worldwide to choose America.”

Following the news, deVere Group predicts a powerful new Nasdaq rally.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, says: “This changes the trajectory of the Nasdaq in a single stroke. The tech-heavy index is now poised for another leg higher because the market’s AI engine — Nvidia — just got its fastest growth market back.”

The H20 chip is tailored specifically to meet US export controls while serving surging demand from Chinese data centres and AI startups. The US government has now signalled that licenses to ship the chip will be approved — a move that reactivates billions in potential sales.

“It’s a pivotal moment. Not only does this clear the fog around Nvidia’s near-term revenues — it confirms that the White House understands the stakes in the global AI race,” says Green.

“Wall Street has been waiting for clarity. This is it. And the Nasdaq is going to respond.”

Nvidia last week became the world’s most valuable company, with a market cap over $4-trillion, built on the expectation that it would dominate the AI hardware space. But until now, the China block had capped those ambitions. With that block effectively lifted, the market is recalibrating fast, Green says.

“This isn’t about easing a restriction,” he explains. “It’s about reactivating the most important international revenue stream for the most powerful stock in the Nasdaq. That has seismic implications for the entire index.”

The Nasdaq 100 has already risen more than 20% this year, with Nvidia accounting for a major share of those gains.