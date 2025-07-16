Apple commits $500m to US-made rare earth magnets

Apple has announced a new commitment of $500-million with MP Materials, the only fully integrated rare earth producer in the US, to buy rare earth magnets developed at MP Materials’ flagship Independence facility in Fort Worth, Texas.

The two companies will also work together to establish a cutting-edge rare earth recycling line in California, and develop novel magnet materials and innovative processing technologies to enhance magnet performance.

The commitment is part of Apple’s pledge to spend more than $500-billion in the US over the next four years.

“American innovation drives everything we do at Apple, and we’re proud to deepen our investment in the U.S. economy,” says Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO. “Rare earth materials are essential for making advanced technology, and this partnership will help strengthen the supply of these vital materials here in the US. We couldn’t be more excited about the future of American manufacturing, and we will continue to invest in the ingenuity, creativity, and innovative spirit of the American people.”

Apple and MP Materials will build out the Texas factory with a series of neodymium magnet manufacturing lines specifically designed for Apple products. The new equipment and technical capacity will allow MP Materials to significantly boost its overall production.

When complete, the new recycling facility in California will enable MP Materials to take in recycled rare earth feedstock — including material from used electronics and post-industrial scrap — and reprocess it for use in Apple products.

For nearly five years, Apple and MP Materials have been piloting recycling technology that enables recycled rare earth magnets to be processed into material that meets Apple’s standards for performance and design.

Apple first introduced recycled rare earth elements in the Taptic Engine of iPhone 11 in 2019. Today, nearly all magnets across Apple devices are made with 100% recycled rare earth elements.