GirlCode Hackathon aims to empower African women in tech

In a world where innovation drives progress, and technology continues to shape how we live and work, women are increasingly making their mark in the tech sector. From classrooms to boardrooms, they are bringing new perspectives, solving complex challenges, and developing solutions that contribute not only to industry growth but also to broader societal impact.

In line with this momentum, the annual GirlCodeHack returns on the 11th of October 2025 an expanded footprint across the African continent in partnership with Absa. Organised by GirlCode, a social enterprise focused on advancing women in technology, the 2025 edition will take place across seven African cities.

The event coincides with the International Day of the Girl Child and aims to create greater access and opportunity for young women aged 18 to 35 through a 30-hour hackathon experience.

With a grand prize of R100 000 for the winning team, GirlCodeHack 2025 invites university and college students, as well as recent graduates, to solve problems under the theme “Future-Proofing Africa: Innovation at the Intersection of FinTech, Cybersecurity, and AI”.

Participants will collaborate in teams of two to four, focusing on real-world challenges and creating impactful, sustainable solutions.

Zandile Mkwanazi, founder and CEO of GirlCode, says: “Our mission is to expose 10-million women and girls to technology by 2030. By expanding GirlCodeHack across Africa, our goal is to do more than simply encourage more girls to code, but rather to be part of a sisterhood of innovators in the making that is ready to tackle the continent’s most pressing issues.”

Absa continues to support the hackathon this year as the headline sponsor for this year’s hackathon, with Tamu Dutuma, head of strategy and transformation, commenting that group’s support underscores a shared commitment to diversity and inclusion in the technology industry.

“At Absa, inclusion is one of our core values, and with it, we embrace and celebrate diversity. Inclusion isn’t just something we say, it’s something we build. GirlCodeHack is a key initiative because it creates real access and opportunity for young women to play a leading role in Africa’s digital transformation. Bringing more women into tech is also about tapping into the full potential of innovation and driving better outcomes for our industry and our communities.,” says Dutuma. “We’re excited to see the innovative solutions that will emerge from this talented group of participants.”

The hackathon will take place simultaneously in the following cities: Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Nairobi, Kampala, Dar es Salaam, and Gaborone. Each location will have seasoned professionals as mentors providing participants with comprehensive support throughout the event.

Entries are now open, and eligible participants are encouraged to register early to secure a place in their city’s hackathon.

Registration details:

Who can apply: Women aged 18–35, currently enrolled in or recently graduated from a university or college.

Team requirements: Two to four members.

Registration Deadline: 22 August 2025

Event Dates: 11 to 12 October 2025.

For more information about GirlCodeHack 2025, including registration details and event updates, visit https://girlcode-hackathon-2025.devpost.com/