A call for action beyond 67 minutes on Mandela Day

Mandela Day (18 July) encourages South Africans to spend 67 minutes of their time giving back to their communities, or one minute for each of the 67 years former President Nelson Mandela dedicated to public service and fighting for human rights.

One of the ways that individuals and companies can make a positive difference is by helping to bridge the digital divide, writes Ernst Wittmann, regional manager: southern and east Africa at TCL.

We have made some dramatic strides in making data and devices more affordable and accessible over the past decade. The expansion of LTE and 5G coverage means that many urban, peri-urban and even rural areas now have access to fast mobile networks. More public WiFi hotspots are being rolled out across the country.

There is also plenty to celebrate in terms of device innovation. Manufacturers produce cost-effective smartphones that still long battery life, reliable performance, and large screens, meaning that even entry level users can have a great experience with their devices. Plus, 4G/LTE phones have become standard and prices of 5G devices are tumbling.

Tax relief sparks hope for broader access

Regulatory interventions are also making a positive difference. For example, the government’s recent decision to drop the 9% ad valorem (luxury) tax on smartphones under R2 500 is a pivotal moment for digital inclusion. For many families managing tight monthly budgets, this could make the difference between staying disconnected or finally stepping into the digital world.

This small but significant policy shift recognises that smartphones are essential tools for modern life and that data is as important to development as water and electricity. It opens the door for industry players like TCL to deliver more affordable, feature-rich devices without compromising on quality. We hope that the government will keep reviewing this tariff in future years to align with inflation.

Digital progress leaves millions behind

The result of all this progress is that people from all walks of life are using digital tools in creative and meaningful ways. Yet there are still millions of South Africans who don’t have access to the basic digital tools they need to participate in the digital world. This locks them out of educational resources, economic opportunities and personal services that many of us take for granted.

In some rural communities and informal settlements, mobile network coverage is often patchy or unreliable. Data costs, while declining, are still unaffordable for many. A prepaid user paying per MB faces high effective rates, and low-income earners often must choose between buying data or other essentials.

We can still do more to close the digital divide. Government and industry have already done much to build digital inclusion, but there is certainly scope for more innovation.

There are numerous ways that individuals and businesses can make a contribution:

Donate or refurbish quality used tech – Passing a smartphone or notebook to someone else when you upgrade is a powerful way to make a difference. Companies can partner with certified refurbishers and community organisations to ensure devices are safe, secure, able to efficiently run modern applications, and distributed where they’re needed most.

Sponsor community access points – Support the setup of internet hubs in schools, libraries, and community centres. These shared spaces can offer free Wi-Fi, device charging and basic IT support.

Build inclusive products and services – Companies should strive to build websites and apps that work well on low-end devices and limited connections to ensure they leave no customers or community members behind.

Mentor small business owners – Teaching a young entrepreneur or microbusiness owner how to use WhatsApp for business, set up card payments acceptance or use productivity apps can help them take their business to the next level.

Donate data to a student or NGO – Donating data to learners or NGOs working in education can have a direct impact on their lives.

Turning Mandela Day into a digital inclusion checkpoint

Real impact doesn’t happen in a single day, but Mandela Day reminds us to keep going. We believe that Mandela Day can be a valuable annual checkpoint for digital inclusion.

This could include publishing progress reports, showcasing new public-private partnerships, and tracking access metrics. We should be bold and ambitious in the targets we set for digital inclusion because it is a powerful accelerant for economic inclusion and socioeconomic development.