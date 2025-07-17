Check Point Software appoints new regional VP

Check Point Software Technologies has announced the appointment of Diego Arrabal as vice-president for Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA).

Based in Dubai, Arrabal will oversee operations across this fast-growing and strategically vital region, driving Check Point’s vision of prevention-first, AI-powered security to support customers and partners amid an evolving threat landscape.

“This region is undergoing rapid digital transformation, with governments and enterprises embracing AI, hybrid cloud, and connected infrastructure at scale,” says Arrabal. “Our job is to ensure security is not a barrier, but a business enabler. I’m honored to lead such a mission at a time when resilience, simplicity, and trust are more critical than ever.”

Arrabal brings more than two decades of experience leading high-performing, multicultural teams in the cybersecurity and technology sectors. Most recently, he led VMware’s Networking and Security business across EMEA. His appointment reflects Check Point’s continued investment in leadership that combines regional insight with a global security perspective.

“Diego’s passion for customer success and his experience across complex markets make him the right leader to scale our impact in EEMEA,” says Sherif Seddik, president: international sales at Check Point. “He understands the region’s diversity and urgency, and I am confident he will build strong, trust-based relationships with our customers, partners, and teams.”