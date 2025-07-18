AI and communication platforms are driving business evolution

Innovative technology and next-generation communication platforms have the potential to play a critical role in empowering South African businesses.

By Dean Baker, regional sales lead at Infobip

Recent research shows that at least 46% of local companies are actively piloting artificial intelligence (AI). This trend is observed across industries, as businesses strive to enhance efficiency, expand access to underserved markets and drive innovation.

The impact is evident, particularly in sectors such as finance, retail, healthcare and agriculture, where tangible benefits are emerging. Notably, AI-driven innovation is fuelling a thriving startup ecosystem in South Africa, especially in fintech, healthtech and digital commerce. University-led innovation hubs are fostering collaboration and driving new use cases, enabling entrepreneurs and corporates alike to develop solutions for both local and global challenges.

AI and the future of work

As AI adoption accelerates it is reshaping workforce dynamics. While automation raises concerns about job displacement, it is also driving demand for new skill sets. The growing need for AI engineers, data scientists and digital communication specialists is prompting the rise of upskilling initiatives designed to align the workforce to meet industry needs.

Across industries, AI is proving to be a transformative force, enabling businesses to optimise their operations, enhance customer experiences and drive sustainable innovation. To unlock its full potential within the South African market, ongoing investment in AI infrastructure, regulatory alignment, and skills development will be essential.

Revolutionising customer service

The adoption of AI-powered chatbots is revolutionising customer service, in terms of how businesses engage with their customers, delivering faster, more intelligent and highly accessible service across multiple channels. Adoption is gaining traction, particularly in finance, retail, healthcare and government services.

For example, a large local retailer recently deployed a WhatsApp chatbot enabling customers to check promotions, promoting their Mobile Application use, locate stores and enquire about stock availability. This has resulted in enhanced digital engagement and improved customer convenience. At the same time, leading banks and financial institutions across South Africa are in various stages of AI-powered chatbot deployment, which is transforming use cases from basic FAQs to transactional banking and advanced conversational banking.

As these technologies continue to evolve, their role in enhancing customer engagement and optimising business operations will further solidify their role in South Africa’s digital transformation landscape.

The imperative for omnichannel communication

With AI also transforming omnichannel communication and digital engagement, companies are increasingly investing in these channels to fuel long-term growth. As this space evolves, continued investment in infrastructure, skills development and regulatory frameworks will be key to sustaining momentum.

Adopting omnichannel communication strategies is no longer a luxury but a necessity for businesses seeking to enhance customer engagement and drive long-term success. The key lies in understanding the market: who you are serving, what matters to them, and how best to connect with them across multiple touchpoints.

Omnichannel communication fosters a cohesive and engaging customer experience, enhancing relationships and business outcomes. It allows companies to effectively segment and serve audiences, ensuring seamless interactions across platforms. By prioritising omnichannel communication, businesses can expand their reach and strengthen connections in a competitive landscape.

AI and communications technology are rapidly converging to create proactive, personalised, omnipresent and secure customer experiences. The goal is to ensure accessibility across all customer touchpoints, whether voice, video or messaging, while remaining adaptable and data-driven for seamless business integration.

An evolution, not a destination

While these advancements may seem ambitious, the journey toward a fully integrated customer experience is well underway. Businesses that embrace this evolution now will remain at the forefront of innovation and customer satisfaction.

Implementing chatbots and omnichannel strategies, which improve the user experience, is essential for transforming customer experiences, improving operational efficiencies and driving business growth. When executed with a “crawl, walk, run” approach, businesses can systematically refine and scale their solutions for optimal impact.

Ultimately, success lies in continuous optimisation and adaptive strategy, making AI-driven communication an evolving journey rather than a fixed destination. Businesses that prioritise thoughtful implementation will reap long-term engagement and growth benefits.