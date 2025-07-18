Global crypto ‘arms race’ is on as US passes legislation

The US has passed its first major national cryptocurrency legislation – the Genius Act – signaling the most aggressive shift yet in Washington’s approach to digital assets.

Backed by President Trump, the bill marks a landmark moment for the crypto sector and ignites what the deVere Group is calling a full-scale global digital arms race.

In response to the development, deVere is doubling down on its prediction that the Bitcoin price will reach $150 000 by the end of 2025, citing the legislation as a turning point in monetary and technological policy that will trigger rapid acceleration in adoption, capital flows, and international competition.

“This changes everything,” says Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group. “For the first time, the US government is not just ‘tolerating’ crypto – it’s codifying it. The world’s largest economy is laying down the legal foundations for digital assets to thrive.

“This sends a very clear message to markets and to other governments: adapt or fall behind.”

The Genius Act requires that stablecoins – cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a fixed value against the US dollar or other fiat currencies – must be fully backed by reserves, such as dollars or equivalent low-risk assets.

The legislation is designed to provide certainty for issuers and users of digital currency, enabling the sector to move further into mainstream commerce and financial infrastructure.

The implications extend beyond stablecoins, Green adds.

“While the bill focuses on regulatory clarity for stablecoins, the broader message is that digital assets are now central to the future of money. As confidence and capital flood into the ecosystem, Bitcoin stands to gain the most. It is the global reserve asset of this new paradigm.”

More than 500-million people worldwide are using cryptocurrencies in 2025, and that number is expected to cross 600-million by year-end. Inflows into US Bitcoin ETFs alone have surpassed $17-billion this quarter, and institutional investors are increasingly seeking exposure in portfolios.

“Institutions have been waiting for clarity,” notes Green. “This is the moment. The regulatory fog is lifting, and the path to large-scale capital participation is opening. We are now entering the next phase of adoption.”

The Genius Act also puts pressure on other global financial centres to act. As the US moves to anchor digital assets within its legal and financial systems, Europe, Asia and other regions will be forced to either accelerate their own frameworks – or risk being sidelined, Green believes.

“This will trigger a chain reaction. No government wants to cede financial innovation or influence to another. “This is a monetary race now. Central banks, regulators, and institutional investors are watching this bill – and they will respond.”