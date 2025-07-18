IoT in retail set to take off

The global Internet of Things (ioT) in retail market size is estimated to reach $488,53-billion by 2033, registering to grow at a CAGR of 24,5% from 2025 to 2033 according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The market growth is attributed to enhanced customer experience, operational efficiency gains through automation and data-driven insights, supply chain optimisation, and cost-effective implementation due to declining hardware costs.

In addition, rising technological advancements and increasing competition in the market are expected to present opportunities for market growth.

IoT technologies are revolutionising the retail industry by providing a seamless omnichannel shopping experience. Customers can now interact with brands across multiple touchpoints without any hassle. For instance, IoT-enabled mobile apps can offer personalised recommendations, enable mobile payments, and provide in-store navigation assistance, creating a cohesive experience that spans both online and offline channels.

This integration ensures consistency and continuity throughout the customer journey, regardless of the channels or devices used, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and loyalty.

The data generated by IoT devices can provide retailers with crucial insights into customer behavior, preferences, and trends. This information can empower them to make data-driven decisions that optimize operations and drive business growth.

By using advanced analytics and machine learning algorithms, retailers can gain actionable intelligence from IoT data, such as predicting demand, optimizing pricing strategies, and identifying opportunities for cross-selling and upselling.

These insights enable retailers to stay ahead of market trends, anticipate customer needs, and deliver products and services that resonate with their target audience, ultimately driving revenue and profitability of the market.

Highlights from the IoT in retail market report include: