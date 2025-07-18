Recognition and morale matter most for deskless workers

Only 49% of deskless workers feel recognised, writes Caroline van der Merwe, co-founder and chief product officer at Jem.

Jem’s Deskless Worker Pulse found that nearly half of the 2 000 employees surveyed felt unappreciated by their employers. And a quarter of them reported that they rarely receive recognition.

Deskless workers make up 75% of South Africa’s workforce and 80% of the global workforce. They perform essential tasks, such as keeping our streets clean, delivering parcels, growing our food and building our cities. Their work powers the economy, yet their morale is often overlooked.

When recognition is missing, the risks are real. Low morale leads to disengagement, increased absenteeism, and higher turnover, all of which impact business performance.

The importance of morale

Building morale among deskless workforces is not just a ‘nice to have.’ It’s essential for operational success.

When morale dips, momentum suffers. When workers feel valued, their commitment to their roles increases. Research from Gallup indicates that employees who receive regular recognition are five times more likely to be engaged. This engagement leads to improved performance and innovation, critical components for any successful business.

Recognition is not just a feel-good initiative. The Deskless Worker Pulse shows that feeling appreciated and having opportunities for growth are key motivators, second only to salary. When employees believe they can advance, they contribute more and engage with their work.

Engagement, in turn, drives productivity and reduces staff turnover, which is critical when replacing a frontline worker can cost up to 40% of their annual salary.

Challenges deskless workers face

Despite their significant contributions, many deskless workers operate in environments where recognition is scarce, leading to feelings of invisibility. This lack of acknowledgment results in disengagement and rising stress levels. Poor communication from managers is a top stressor for frontline employees, nearly as impactful as issues related to transport and pay.

The cost of disengagement is high. According to Gallup’s State of the Global Workplace report, lost productivity from disengaged employees costs the global economy approximately $8,8-trillion each year. This is particularly critical in high-churn sectors like security, retail, and cleaning.

A simple, strategic fix

Despite their importance, deskless workers usually operate outside of traditional communication channels. US research indicates that over 80% don’t have company email addresses. Many can’t access the intranet during work hours. This disconnect means they miss important updates, feedback and opportunities to feel part of the company culture.

Recognition doesn’t need to be expensive or complex. It just needs to be timely and consistent. You don’t need plaques or formal awards. A message from a manager, a quick thank you via WhatsApp, or a shout-out on payday, these are everyday moments that build a culture.

The ripple effect of recognition

Recognition acts as a catalyst for positive change. It doesn’t just lift spirits, it unlocks potential. When employees feel seen and valued, they show up with purpose, stay longer, and give more. When people are recognised, they feel empowered, and that’s when real impact begins.

With so much of South Africa’s employed population working on the front line, addressing their recognition and morale is crucial. Investing in recognition tools tailored to the needs of deskless workers can create a more engaged and productive workforce. Acknowledging achievements not only boosts morale but also strengthens the connection between employees and the organisation, driving long-term success for everyone involved.

Empowerment starts with respect and the most powerful way to show respect is to recognise the work that’s being done, shift by shift, site by site, one message at a time.