Reward Analyst at The Foschini Group

Package & Remuneration
JOB DESCRIPTION
We have an exciting opportunity to join our team a Reward Analyst. As a valued member of our HR Shared Service, you will play a pivotal role in providing exceptional service and fostering an outstanding employee experience for our diverse workforce of over 40,000 individuals.
The remuneration team takes pride in supporting the delivery of Remuneration initiatives for The Foschini Group.
The Reward Analyst is responsible for assisting with remuneration analysis within the organisation. This role focuses on implementing reward strategies that align with the company’s objectives and enhance employee engagement and retention. The Reward Analyst will work closely with various stakeholders to ensure that the reward programs are competitive, fair, and aligned with the company’s goals.
Key Responsibilities:
- Assisting with legislative reporting including data verification and testing of report
- Assisting with annual review cycles
- Monthly remuneration audits
- Assisting with package calculations for new hires and internal employees
- Administration of monthly prestige conversions
- Support external surveys and benchmarking
- Assisting with retrenchment calculations
- Assist with administration of variable pay
- Assist with reward communication
- Adhoc assistance with reward projects
- Assist with data collation
Qualifications:
- Relevant Degree
- 1-3years relevant reward experience, preferably in a corporate environment
- Intermediate excel skills
- Ability to operate in a complex environment with highly demanding stakeholders
- Strong ability to build and manage relationships at all levels
Skills:
- Take accountability and ensures delivery to SLA’s
- Interpret and simplify complex and contradictory information when resolving remuneration queries
- Inspire trust and gain the confidence of others through displaying honesty and integrity
- Convey information and communicate clearly, concisely, and impactful
- Readily takes on new challenges and opportunities with a sense of urgency and eagerness
Behaviours:
- Business Insight – applies market and business insights in order to drive organisational objectives
- Communicates Effectively – conveys information and communicates ideas in a clear, concise and impactful manner
- Ensures Accountability – takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon performance targets
- Instills trust – inspires trust and gains the confidence of others by displaying honesty and integrity
- Manages Complexity – interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when resolving organisational problems
- Optimizes Work Processes – assesses and improves the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of various work processes
- Plans and Aligns – develops plans and prioritises initiatives that align to the organisational goals and objectives
- Tech Savvy – leverages new technology to enhance productivity, improve problem solving, and support business growth
Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.
ABOUT US
Who we are is because of our people. They are our greatest asset. TFG is an internationally diversified retail portfolio of 34 speciality lifestyle and apparel brands that Inspire our Customers to live their Best Lives and are woven into the lives of millions. Our vision is to create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for our customers. TFG is more than a workplace, it’s a launchpad for your growth. Join us and explore endless growth opportunities across our diverse brands. We’re a purpose-led business, and on this team, you’ll share the pride of making an impact across a whole industry.
We’re the designers, the makers, the shakers and the teams behind the scenes.
Are you with us?
ABOUT THE TEAM
The human resources team strive to create the best experience for all employees throughout the organisation, focusing on people and culture. This team is responsible for talent acquisition, on-boarding, performance management, development, career progression, employee relations and remuneration.