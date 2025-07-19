Reward Analyst at The Foschini Group

We have an exciting opportunity to join our team a Reward Analyst. As a valued member of our HR Shared Service, you will play a pivotal role in providing exceptional service and fostering an outstanding employee experience for our diverse workforce of over 40,000 individuals.

The remuneration team takes pride in supporting the delivery of Remuneration initiatives for The Foschini Group.

The Reward Analyst is responsible for assisting with remuneration analysis within the organisation. This role focuses on implementing reward strategies that align with the company’s objectives and enhance employee engagement and retention. The Reward Analyst will work closely with various stakeholders to ensure that the reward programs are competitive, fair, and aligned with the company’s goals.

Key Responsibilities:

Assisting with legislative reporting including data verification and testing of report

Assisting with annual review cycles

Monthly remuneration audits

Assisting with package calculations for new hires and internal employees

Administration of monthly prestige conversions

Support external surveys and benchmarking

Assisting with retrenchment calculations

Assist with administration of variable pay

Assist with reward communication

Adhoc assistance with reward projects

Assist with data collation

Qualifications:

Relevant Degree

1-3years relevant reward experience, preferably in a corporate environment

Intermediate excel skills

Ability to operate in a complex environment with highly demanding stakeholders

Strong ability to build and manage relationships at all levels

Skills:

Take accountability and ensures delivery to SLA’s

Interpret and simplify complex and contradictory information when resolving remuneration queries

Inspire trust and gain the confidence of others through displaying honesty and integrity

Convey information and communicate clearly, concisely, and impactful

Readily takes on new challenges and opportunities with a sense of urgency and eagerness

Behaviours:

Business Insight – applies market and business insights in order to drive organisational objectives

Communicates Effectively – conveys information and communicates ideas in a clear, concise and impactful manner

Ensures Accountability – takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon performance targets

Instills trust – inspires trust and gains the confidence of others by displaying honesty and integrity

Manages Complexity – interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when resolving organisational problems

Optimizes Work Processes – assesses and improves the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of various work processes

Plans and Aligns – develops plans and prioritises initiatives that align to the organisational goals and objectives

Tech Savvy – leverages new technology to enhance productivity, improve problem solving, and support business growth

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

ABOUT US

Who we are is because of our people. They are our greatest asset. TFG is an internationally diversified retail portfolio of 34 speciality lifestyle and apparel brands that Inspire our Customers to live their Best Lives and are woven into the lives of millions. Our vision is to create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for our customers. TFG is more than a workplace, it’s a launchpad for your growth. Join us and explore endless growth opportunities across our diverse brands. We’re a purpose-led business, and on this team, you’ll share the pride of making an impact across a whole industry.

We’re the designers, the makers, the shakers and the teams behind the scenes.

Are you with us?

ABOUT THE TEAM

The human resources team strive to create the best experience for all employees throughout the organisation, focusing on people and culture. This team is responsible for talent acquisition, on-boarding, performance management, development, career progression, employee relations and remuneration.

