Senior Networks Engineer at The Foschini Group – Western Cape Cape Town

Key Responsibilities:

Design, deploy, and maintain functional networks (LAN, WAN, WLAN, VPN)

Configure and support network devices: routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers

Monitor network performance and troubleshoot issues to ensure reliability and uptime

Implement and manage network security protocols and access controls

Perform system upgrades, patches, and configuration changes

Automate network tasks using scripting tools (e.g., Python, Ansible)

Collaborate with IT teams and vendors to resolve complex issues

Document network architecture, configurations, and procedures

Lead disaster recovery planning and business continuity strategies

Mentor junior engineers and contribute to team development

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Network Engineering, or a related field

Professional certifications (preferred); CCNP or CCIE; JNCIP; AWS Certified Solutions Architect or equivalent cloud certification; CompTIA Network+ or Security+ (as foundational certifications)

A minimum of 5 years of hands-on experience in network engineering or network administration

Proven experience implementing, and maintaining enterprise-level network infrastructure

Strong background in configuring and managing: Routers, switches, firewalls, and load balancers; LAN/WAN/WLAN/VPN environments

Experience with network monitoring tools (e.g., SolarWinds, Nagios, Wireshark)

Exposure to cloud networking (AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud)

Experience in network automation using scripting languages (e.g., Python, Ansible)

Familiarity with security protocols, disaster recovery, and business continuity planning

Prior involvement in large-scale network projects and cross-functional collaboration

Skills:

Deep understanding of networking protocols: TCP/IP, BGP, OSPF, MPLS, QoS

Proficiency with Cisco IOS, Juniper Junos, and network operating systems

Hands-on experience with firewalls (Cisco ASA, Palo Alto), VPNs, and load balancers

Familiarity with cloud networking (AWS, Azure) and virtualization technologies

Network monitoring tools: SolarWinds, Wireshark, Nagios

Behaviours:

Collaborates – effectively works with others to achieve shared goals

Communicates Effectively – conveys information and communicates ideas in a clear, concise and impactful manner

Decision Quality – consistently makes timely, well-rounded and informed decisions

Ensures Accountability – takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon performance targets

Manages Complexity – interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when resolving organisational problems

Tech Savvy – leverages new technology to enhance productivity, improve problem solving, and support business growth

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

Who we are is because of our people. They are our greatest asset. TFG is an internationally diversified retail portfolio of 34 speciality lifestyle and apparel brands that Inspire our Customers to live their Best Lives and are woven into the lives of millions. Our vision is to create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for our customers. TFG is more than a workplace, it’s a launchpad for your growth. Join us and explore endless growth opportunities across our diverse brands. We’re a purpose-led business, and on this team, you’ll share the pride of making an impact across a whole industry.

We’re the designers, the makers, the shakers and the teams behind the scenes.

Are you with us?

At TFG, technology is the silent engine behind fashion, financial services, and our factory floors. Our Infotec team builds the platforms that power over 3,600 stores and millions of customer moments. From cloud-native retail applications to AI/ML deployments, we solve real-world retail [Email Address Removed]her you love engineering, data, architecture, or innovation at the edge-we have room for your kind of talent. Let’s build something enduring together.

