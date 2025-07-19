Senior Networks Engineer at The Foschini Group

Package & Remuneration
JOB DESCRIPTION
Key Responsibilities:
- Design, deploy, and maintain functional networks (LAN, WAN, WLAN, VPN)
- Configure and support network devices: routers, switches, firewalls, load balancers
- Monitor network performance and troubleshoot issues to ensure reliability and uptime
- Implement and manage network security protocols and access controls
- Perform system upgrades, patches, and configuration changes
- Automate network tasks using scripting tools (e.g., Python, Ansible)
- Collaborate with IT teams and vendors to resolve complex issues
- Document network architecture, configurations, and procedures
- Lead disaster recovery planning and business continuity strategies
- Mentor junior engineers and contribute to team development
Qualifications and Experience:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Network Engineering, or a related field
- Professional certifications (preferred); CCNP or CCIE; JNCIP; AWS Certified Solutions Architect or equivalent cloud certification; CompTIA Network+ or Security+ (as foundational certifications)
- A minimum of 5 years of hands-on experience in network engineering or network administration
- Proven experience implementing, and maintaining enterprise-level network infrastructure
- Strong background in configuring and managing: Routers, switches, firewalls, and load balancers; LAN/WAN/WLAN/VPN environments
- Experience with network monitoring tools (e.g., SolarWinds, Nagios, Wireshark)
- Exposure to cloud networking (AWS, Azure, or Google Cloud)
- Experience in network automation using scripting languages (e.g., Python, Ansible)
- Familiarity with security protocols, disaster recovery, and business continuity planning
- Prior involvement in large-scale network projects and cross-functional collaboration
Skills:
- Deep understanding of networking protocols: TCP/IP, BGP, OSPF, MPLS, QoS
- Proficiency with Cisco IOS, Juniper Junos, and network operating systems
- Hands-on experience with firewalls (Cisco ASA, Palo Alto), VPNs, and load balancers
- Familiarity with cloud networking (AWS, Azure) and virtualization technologies
- Network monitoring tools: SolarWinds, Wireshark, Nagios
Behaviours:
- Collaborates – effectively works with others to achieve shared goals
- Communicates Effectively – conveys information and communicates ideas in a clear, concise and impactful manner
- Decision Quality – consistently makes timely, well-rounded and informed decisions
- Ensures Accountability – takes accountability and ensures others are held to account on agreed upon performance targets
- Manages Complexity – interprets and simplifies complex and contradictory information when resolving organisational problems
- Tech Savvy – leverages new technology to enhance productivity, improve problem solving, and support business growth
Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.
ABOUT US
Who we are is because of our people. They are our greatest asset. TFG is an internationally diversified retail portfolio of 34 speciality lifestyle and apparel brands that Inspire our Customers to live their Best Lives and are woven into the lives of millions. Our vision is to create the most remarkable omnichannel experiences for our customers. TFG is more than a workplace, it’s a launchpad for your growth. Join us and explore endless growth opportunities across our diverse brands. We’re a purpose-led business, and on this team, you’ll share the pride of making an impact across a whole industry.
We’re the designers, the makers, the shakers and the teams behind the scenes.
Are you with us?
ABOUT THE TEAM
At TFG, technology is the silent engine behind fashion, financial services, and our factory floors. Our Infotec team builds the platforms that power over 3,600 stores and millions of customer moments. From cloud-native retail applications to AI/ML deployments, we solve real-world retail [Email Address Removed]her you love engineering, data, architecture, or innovation at the edge-we have room for your kind of talent. Let’s build something enduring together.