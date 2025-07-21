ASSAf updates code of best practice

The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSAf) has published the Revised Code of Best Practice in Scholarly Journal Publishing, Editing, and Peer Review, a key milestone in advancing ethical, professional and trustworthy standards in scholarly publishing in South Africa.

Originally published in 2004 and updated in 2018, the Code has served as a foundational guide to ensure integrity, transparency, and excellence in scholarly communication.

The 2025 revision reflects the evolving landscape of academic publishing and responds to emerging challenges, including the rise of digital publishing, the use of artificial intelligence (AI), the growing emphasis on open access, data transparency, and the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion in scholarship.

The revision was initiated by the National Scholarly Editors’ Forum (NSEF) and undertaken by a dedicated Working Group comprising volunteers from the NSEF. The draft was shared widely with the NSEF for comment, and the final version was endorsed by the Committee on Scholarly Publishing in South Africa (CSPiSA) on 20 May 2025 and approved by the ASSAf Council on 18 June 2025.

The updated Code provides practical, comprehensive guidance for all stakeholders in scholarly publishing – editors, reviewers, authors, and publishers – covering key areas such as editorial independence, peer review, governance, ethical responsibilities, and adherence to evolving policies and regulations.

The collaborative effort underscores ASSAf’s and the scholarly community’s commitment to fostering a culture of professionalism, accountability, and – critically – trust in research and academic publishing. By upholding to the principles outlined in the Code, stakeholders ensure that scholarly research remains credible, rigorous, and enduring value to society.

The Revised Code of Best Practice in Scholarly Journal Publishing, Editing, and Peer Review is now available on the ASSAf website at: https://doi.org/10.17159/assaf.2025/117