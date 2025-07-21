Dillan Fernando is new Tracker CEO

Tracker has appointed Dillan Fernando as its new CEO, effective 1 July 2025.

“We are delighted to welcome Dillan Fernando to Tracker. His ability to lead diverse organisations, build high-performing teams and deliver sustainable results is exactly what we need for this next chapter,” says Cobus Rossouw, Tracker chairperson. “We are confident that he will steer Tracker towards continued success and further strengthen our position in the market.”

Fernanco comments: “I am honoured to join a leading South African organisation and brand leader such as Tracker, and to lead a team of truly passionate employees who deeply care about the business and Tracker’s customers.

“Together, we will build on the strong foundation already in place and continue Tracker’s success into the foreseeable future . My priority is to make sure our customers are at the heart of everything we do, align the right talent with the right opportunities, and help us meet and exceed our targets.”