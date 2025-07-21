MTN invests R300m in Gauteng infrastructure

MTN South Africa has announced a R300-million investment to upgrade its network infrastructure in Gauteng. This forms part of the company’s broader R4,5-billion national investment plan for 2025.

Primary investment includes the acquisition and construction of several new base stations, as well as operational improvements and capacity upgrades to over 70 sites.

“The R300-million investment, part of the national rollout to enhance the company’s digital capabilities, will lead to improvements in battery, site security, and energy facilities, including the availability of generators across the province,” says Machawe Dlamini, GM for Gauteng operations at MTN SA.

The budget allocation supports MTN in Gauteng by enhancing the quality, resilience, and performance of its network. The outcome will be improved coverage and increased network capacity, aimed at ensuring that more people, businesses, and communities across the province have access to reliable, high-speed digital services, regardless of whether they reside in urban or rural areas.

Enhanced levels of access and service anticipated from the upgrades, which will include the introduction of 5G and improved LTE performance, are scheduled for completion by the end of 2025.

“The achievement of our objectives will also signify another step forward in MTN’s long-standing commitment to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that all South Africans have access to online educational, health, and business services capable of enriching and transforming lives,” says Dlamini.

“The enhancements to our network and increased accessibility to digital services are crucial aspects of our Ambition 2025 strategy, which focuses on creating the largest and most valuable platforms to drive sustainable growth.

“Our investment in the network infrastructure is a crucial facilitator in connecting the unconnected and fostering a more inclusive digital landscape across South Africa,” concludes Dlamini.