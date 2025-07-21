Smart retail set to hit $450,69bn by 2033

The global smart retail market size is estimated to reach $450,69-billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 30,3% from 2025 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of the latest technologies, such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT), to enhance the in-store shopping experience, increasing investments in the retail industry, and growing preference for cashless transactions.

Moreover, retailers are increasingly adopting analytical solutions to ensure a competitive edge over their competitors by improving business operations and better understanding their customers. The growing adoption of analytics, which can potentially augment profitability across physical and online stores, is anticipated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The potential use of robots for in-store customer service is also expected to contribute to the market’s growth.

The Covid-19 outbreak has significantly affected conventional retail, travel, and manufacturing businesses. However, it has opened new opportunities for healthcare, food delivery, e-commerce, smart retail, and online gaming. On the other hand, the supply chains are in jeopardy and product shortages are becoming evident due to the lockdowns imposed in various parts of the world.

As consumers begin to lose trust, companies are finding new ways to cater to the changing customer expectations. Demand for smart retail is experiencing growth owing to lockdowns and social distancing rules by government bodies. Businesses that were earlier using offline retailing are now turning to digital operations.

Though the majority of business sectors globally have experienced the negative effects of the pandemic; technologies such as smart retail can bring businesses back on track as it provides better safety and easy purchase for consumers.

The retail industry in North America and Europe is mature and highly competitive while Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa have been particularly decisive in driving the growth of the market. Economic growth and growing investments by retailers and international brands have changed the overall retail landscape. The rising customer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the GDP, is especially encouraging for retailers.

Additionally, the growing penetration rate of disruptive technologies, such as IoT, AI, VR, and AR, is also playing a niche role in reshaping the retail industry.

Highlights of the Smart Retail Market report include: