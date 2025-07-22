5G system integration will be worth $124,81bn by 2033

The global 5G System Integration market size is expected to reach $124,81-billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 27,1% from 2025 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

The increasing investments in deploying 5G network infrastructures across major countries, such as the US, the UK, Germany, Japan and China, are expected to drive the demand for integrating entire 5G infrastructure and applications across enterprises.

This process helps enterprises to work as a centralized platform that assists in reducing overall complexity. Thus, rising investments in building 5G infrastructure, along with the escalating need to establish a 5G-enabled ecosystem, are anticipated to drive market growth.

Rapidly building smart cities have surged the adoption of numerous Internet of Things (IoT) devices globally. IoT devices require enhanced bandwidth to function appropriately. Thus, to provide high-speed broadband by supporting fifth-generation New Radio (NR), such as sub-6GHz and mmWave frequency bands, the entire infrastructure across these smart cities needs to be upgraded in line with supporting fifth-generation radio networks. Therefore, it is further estimated to boost the market growth from 2023 to 2030.

In addition, with the evolution of Industry 4.0, the adoption of industrial sensors and collaborative robots is gaining popularity in the manufacturing sector globally. Therefore, to deliver seamless network connectivity to these above-mentioned devices, it is anticipated to raise the demand for 5G system integration services to make entire manufacturing facilities compatible with supporting next-generation 5G NR.

Rapidly rising digital transformation has disrupted the entire operation of the manufacturing industry. This has increased the trend of the machine to machine (M2M) communications to increase overall productivity as well as streamline the whole process. Therefore, this has further expanded the need for high broadband to deliver uninterrupted connectivity to industrial sensors and robots. As a result, the growing need for high broadband connectivity to establish seamless communication between machines is expected to elevate the demand for 5G system integration services in the next few years.

Furthermore, with the emergence of new technologies, such as network slicing and software-defined networking (SDN), the adoption of 5G system integration will witness a rapid surge to reduce overall enterprise infrastructure costs. And highly trained professionals will be required to implement and manage the fifth-generation system integration services. This is anticipated to hinder the market growth over the forecast period.

The Covid-19 outbreak considerably impacted the overall market growth. Many enterprise offices temporarily worked with limited workforce capacity in key countries, such as the US, Japan, Germany, the UK and South Korea. In addition, the network equipment providers delayed the deployment of 5G infrastructure due to the pandemic.

However, federal governments across the above-mentioned key countries set new guidelines to reopen the business offices and released packages to boost economic growth. Therefore, it is anticipated to increase the demand for the global 5G system integration services over the forecast period.

