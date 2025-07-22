Acer Africa partners with TVR Distribution

Acer Africa has announced a strengthened partnership with TVR Distribution, a key technology distributor and channel partner in the African market.

Through this partnership, TVR will distribute a selected range of Acer laptops and monitors, spanning consumer, commercial, and gaming categories. This includes devices designed for professional use, everyday personal needs, creative and advanced users, as well as options tailored for casual and entry-level gamers.

TVR’s distribution footprint spans independent retailers, e-commerce platforms, and B2B resellers, unlocking new opportunities for Acer in tier-2 and tier-3 regions. Its logistical capabilities ensures faster product availability and better service coverage across the continent.

In addition to product distribution, TVR will provide:

Pre- and post-sales support, helping resellers and customers make informed decisions;

Demo unit programmes to enable hands-on evaluation; and

Partner training and education, aligned with Acer’s vision for channel enablement and sustainable growth.

“We are incredibly excited about this expanded partnership with TVR Distribution,” said Glenn du Toit, Acer Africa country manager. “Their deep market understanding and extensive network will be instrumental in helping us reach more customers across Africa with our innovative technology. Together, we are not just distributing products; we are building a stronger, smarter, and more connected Africa.”