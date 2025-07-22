How AI PCs are being used in the workplace

With AI PC adoption gaining ground, Intel has released its AI PC Global report that examines how the technology is unlocking innovation.

Among the findings are that businesses are already well-versed in the productivity gains that AI delivers for tasks like search optimisation or language translation. Consumed as a cloud service, this type of day-to-day AI use is driving adoption.

But for businesses looking to extend IT efficiency, better protect sensitive data, and reduce long-term costs, AI PCs are fast becoming the go-to option.