Tech brands are top phishing targets

Microsoft retained its position as the most targeted brand in the second quarter of 2025, appearing in 25% of all phishing attempts.

This is according to the latest Brand Phishing Ranking for Q2 2025 from Check Point Research (CPR), outlining the brands most frequently impersonated by cybercriminals to steal sensitive personal and financial information.

Google followed in second place with 11%, and Apple held third at 9%.

In a notable development, Spotify re-entered the top 10 list for the first time since Q4 2019, ranking fourth with 6% of phishing activity.

The Technology sector remained the most impersonated industry, followed by Social Networks and Retail.

Omer Dembinsky, data research Manager at Check Point Software, comments: “Cybercriminals continue to exploit the trust users place in well-known brands. The resurgence of Spotify and the surge in travel-related scams, especially in light of summer and school holiday travel in the Northern Hemisphere, show how phishing attacks are adapting to user behavior and seasonal trends. Awareness, education, and security controls remain critical to reducing the risk of compromise.”

The brands most frequently targeted by phishing attacks during Q2 2025 were:

Microsoft – 25%

Google – 11%

Apple – 9%

Spotify – 6%

Adobe – 4%

LinkedIn – 3%

Amazon – 2%

Booking.com – 2%

WhatsApp – 2%

Facebook – 2%

One of the most prominent phishing attacks this quarter targeted Spotify users. Cybercriminals created a malicious login page, which replicated the official Spotify login experience, complete with authentic branding and design. Victims were asked to enter their usernames and passwords, which were then funneled to a fake payment page that attempted to steal credit card details as well.

This campaign marks Spotify’s first reappearance in phishing top charts since Q4 2019, and underscores how entertainment services are now being exploited just as aggressively as tech platforms.

Another major trend in Q2 was the sharp increase in Booking.com-themed phishing domains, with over 700 new domains registered using the confirmation-id****.com format. This represents a 1000% increase compared to earlier in the year.

Many of these domains embedded real user data, such as names and contact details, to enhance credibility and urgency. Although these sites were short-lived, they illustrate the increasing personalisation and targeting capabilities of phishing campaigns.