AI powers a new healthcare vision for SA

South African healthcare leaders are outpacing their global counterparts when it comes to adopting artificial intelligence (AI), particularly in clinical decision-making and exploring the potential of generative AI.

By Dean Wolson, GM: Infrastructure Solutions Group at Lenovo Africa

Nearly two-thirds of these leaders have already rolled out remote patient monitoring solutions across a range of critical care areas, including mental health (62%), post-operative recovery (56%), pre-operative preparation (55%), chronic disease management (55%), and elderly care (55%).

While emerging care delivery models and advanced technologies like artificial intelligence are transforming the healthcare landscape, enduring challenges must still be overcome to ensure patients receive high-quality care.

AI Amid Workforce and Infrastructure Struggles

Though the South African healthcare system is undergoing pivotal transformation, the sector stands between the promise of innovation and the pressure of persistent systemic challenges. While new care delivery models and technologies like virtual care and AI are rapidly shaping the future of healthcare, long-standing barriers continue to restrict access to timely and quality care.

One of the most pressing challenges is the ongoing shortage of medical professionals, which has a cascading effect on both healthcare delivery and innovation adoption. Staff shortages not only increase the risk of burnout and attrition among healthcare workers but also reduce the capacity to upskill or integrate transformative technologies. This results in delayed access to vital services such as screening, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care.

In early 2024, over 800 newly qualified doctors were left unemployed due to budget constraints, with the public sector particularly affected, operating at a practitioner-to-patient ratio of just 0.3 per 1,000 compared to 1.75 in the private sector.

These gaps, compounded by infrastructure challenges like frequent power cuts, are accelerating the emigration of skilled professionals. Against this backdrop, AI is emerging as a powerful ally, filling critical gaps in clinical decision-making, streamlining diagnostics, and enhancing treatment planning.

South African healthcare leaders are already ahead of the global average in deploying AI for key services like in-hospital monitoring and preventative care, signalling a shift towards smarter, more resilient systems that can deliver better outcomes despite resource constraints.

Bridging Diagnostic Gaps

AI is proving to be a game changer, particularly in diagnostic care. A standout example is AI-driven screening for tuberculosis (TB), a disease that remains one of the country’s leading causes of death. Because many TB patients are asymptomatic, traditional testing often fails to catch cases early.

AI-enabled mobile X-ray units are now being deployed to high-risk communities, providing rapid chest scans that detect abnormalities even when symptoms are absent.

If results are irregular, further testing is done to confirm the diagnosis. This approach allows healthcare workers to reach underserved populations and accelerate diagnosis, thereby improving the chances of early treatment and reducing transmission.

AI Clinical Decision Support

South Africa is outpacing the global average in implementing AI for clinical decision support across a wide range of healthcare functions.

According to the 2024 Future Health Index report, local healthcare leaders report above-average usage of AI in treatment planning (61%), in-hospital patient monitoring (60%), preventive care (60%), and medication management (57%).

These technologies not only improve clinical accuracy but also alleviate pressure on an overstretched workforce. AI tools help detect health risks early, monitor patients in real-time, and automate decision-making processes, creating more time for healthcare professionals to focus on patient care and complex diagnoses.

Personalised Care and Operational Efficiency

Beyond diagnostics and decision support, AI is reshaping the healthcare system through personalised care and smarter operations. AI can analyse patient histories, genetic profiles, and lifestyle data to tailor treatment plans and predict health risks, enhancing both patient outcomes and preventive strategies.

At a systemic level, hospitals are using AI to forecast patient admissions, optimise staffing, and manage limited resources more efficiently. These capabilities are especially critical given current challenges, including infrastructure constraints.

Regulatory Readiness: Governing AI in Healthcare

While AI holds immense promise for transforming healthcare delivery across Africa, its integration into medical systems cannot be meaningfully realised without robust regulatory oversight. The very features that make AI powerful, its capacity to automate, predict, and personalise, also raise critical ethical and legal concerns.

These include the quality and privacy of health data, the explainability of AI-driven decisions, and the potential to reinforce existing social inequalities if not properly managed.

Although many global ethical frameworks converge on values such as transparency, justice, and responsibility, crucial principles like human dignity, solidarity, and sustainability remain underrepresented.

In Africa, where healthcare systems are already navigating complex infrastructural and socio-economic challenges, the lack of enforceable (hard law) AI-specific regulations adds another layer of risk.

While the Global North is actively shaping AI regulatory agendas, Africa’s regulatory posture remains largely fragmented, relying on existing sectoral laws, such as those governing data protection or healthcare, in the absence of unified, AI-specific policies.

Despite these gaps, there are efforts underway that hint at a foundation for future regulation.

According to the National Library of Medicine, countries like Kenya and Uganda, for example, are engaging in regional initiatives through the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to promote cross-border health data sharing, an essential step toward harmonised AI development.

Similarly, the African Union, through initiatives like the African Medical Devices Forum, has an opportunity to create continent-wide standards for AI use in clinical and research settings.

The Human Element Remains Crucial

While AI offers compelling advantages, it’s important to remember that technology alone isn’t the answer.

The human touch in healthcare remains indispensable. Healthcare providers must ensure transparency in their AI implementations and address data quality issues to fully reap the benefits of AI.

By doing so, they can enhance patient care, reduce burnout among medical staff, and drive groundbreaking research, all without sacrificing the trust and comfort of those they serve.

In conclusion, the healthcare industry stands at the brink of an AI-driven revolution. With thoughtful implementation and a focus on maintaining trust, AI has the potential to transform healthcare for the better. The journey won’t be without its challenges, but the rewards promise to be well worth the effort.