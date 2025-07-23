Edge data centre market to reach $109,91bn

The global edge data centre market size is estimated to reach $109,91-billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 28,9% from 2025 to 2033, according to a new report by Grand View Research.

Increasing adoption of Internet of things across various end-use industries, the rapid growth of mobile and IoT applications, and the rising popularity of online streaming and e-commerce services are major drivers of market growth.

It is anticipated that factors including the increasing adoption of 5G technology to improve communication, rising spending on data center technology, increasing demand to reduce data center complexity, and development in the AR/VR technology, will also contribute to the market’s growth.

Moreover, Covid-19 has increased the penetration of technologies such as 5G, IoT, cloud, and edge computing. Owing to the global adoption of the work-from-home policy, the demand for edge data centers has witnessed a remarkable rise during the pandemic period. The pandemic has forced the major workforce to work remotely, which has resulted in a growing number of companies investing additional resources in IT services. The need for data centers has increased over the past few years as a result of this expanding digitisation.

The companies in the edge data center industry have been involved in various strategic initiatives to gain better traction in the market.

As edge data centres are typically smaller than centralised data centres, their scalability is limited. This can be a major limitation for applications that demand a high level of scalability, such as cloud-based apps or data-intensive workloads.

However, edge data centers are expected to develop in the anticipated period because they are well-positioned to meet the growing demand for localized computing and storage resources, as well as upcoming technologies such as 5G and IoT.

Edge data centers can assist in improving speed, reducing latency, and providing greater security, making them an essential component of the digital infrastructure.

